Choo choo — the Landa Park Polar Express is pulling in.
For the second year in a row, New Braunfels Trail Team 6 is lighting up Landa Park with special attention to the historical train station.
The event, known as Light up Landa, is part of the nonprofit’s De-Lights series where decorated jeeps travel through the area on a mission to spread a little Christmas spirit this holiday season.
Light up Landa started when the trail team heard the Landa Park train needed funding and responded by offering to help with the train’s light display.
Given the trail team’s expertise attaching lights to modes of transportation after years of outfitting jeeps with Christmas lights, the group was perfect for the job.
To attract more people to the train, the organization took it one step further by bringing their parade of jeeps through the park and ending it with a spectacular train depot light display.
After the success of last year, they were invited to do it again and looped in New Braunfels Parks and Recreation to make it happen.
With the partnership, the trail team, which is known for helping and giving back to the community using Jeeps as a resource, is gaining access to more power sources to make this year’s Light up Landa event bigger and better than ever.
“I love the fact we can work together on different events,” said Rebecca Price, New Braunfels Trail Team 6 president. “I think a lot of the staff we have and the vision to be able to help and assist the community comes together at these events.”
Volunteers arrive Saturday morning to help string lights up over the depot and decorate the train along with the surrounding areas.
In only a short amount of time to accomplish this feat, volunteers will need to work fast to position water jugs filled with glow sticks to illuminate the train tracks and perfect the lights on the train.
When it all comes together, spectators will be able to see the parade of jeeps as they travel through Landa Park followed by the reveal of the light display in the park.
The jeeps start at the golf course and follow the trails through the park back past the gazebo and wrap back around to head back to the train depot where they’ll park for the reveal.
In addition to the lights, parks and recreation will host a free showing of “Polar Express” at the Dance Slab at 6:30 p.m.
The train will extend its hours so everyone can enjoy the fruits of the trail team’s labor with tickets going on sale before the movie begins.
“It’s definitely (about) family togetherness and coming out and being able to have something that you can do with your family,” Price said.
For one night only visitors can catch the light show, movie and evening train rides at Landa Park on Saturday, Dec. 17 starting with the parade at 6 p.m.
