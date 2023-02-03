New Braunfels Utilities lifted the boil water notice on Friday for the Riverchase Pressure Zone.
A power outage caused by the winter storm had reduced water pressure in the region.
"New Braunfels Utilities has completed the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by its public water system and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water in the River Chase pressure zone no longer requires boiling prior to use as of February 3, 2023. All water distributed by NBU’s public water system is once again safe for consumption purposes," NBU wrote in a news release.
The utility also closed the water station that had been providing clean water to the impacted residents.
