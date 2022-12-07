New Braunfels city leaders are working on getting Zipp Family Sports Park, a proposed 125-acre sports complex at the intersection of Klein Road and FM 1044, back on track after experiencing unforeseen cost restraints and challenges.
The proposed project’s first phase, which includes baseball, softball and soccer fields, was approved by voters as part of the 2019 bond program.
A preliminary design of the proposed project in 2018 came with an estimated cost of about $28.8 million. However, a design revision conducted this year, also accounting for inflation, placed the estimated cost at about $47.2 million, leaving a cost gap of about $21.4 million.
To augment an increased project budget to around $29 million, city staffers reallocated about $1.3 million from completed projects from fiscal year 2022, and allocated $2 million from the fiscal year 2023 general fund.
Staffers are exploring partnership opportunities with other entities, sponsorship opportunities, phasing options and additional funding options.
At a recent workshop with members of the City Council and the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation Board, Assistant City Manager Jordan Matney said the city could look externally and partner with a company such as Great Plains Sponsorships, which works to secure corporate sponsorships for projects like the sports park.
“This is a company that comes into complexes like ours and identifies sponsorship opportunities — this is what they do,” Matney said. “There are things that our team is really great at, but this is one of those that we may want to have somebody come in and help us.”
For example, she cited a partnership with the West Texas town of Clyde, where the company identified $2 million of sponsorships over five years for its sports complex.
“They seek local partners first, so there are opportunities, of course, in the city of New Braunfels or the New Braunfels area where they would look for those partnerships,” she said.
Garry Ford, the city’s transportation and capital improvements director, explained that the original estimate did not include water, wastewater or electricity and did not account for inflation.
The latest estimation of $47.2 million, he said, includes four baseball fields, four softball fields and four soccer fields, all with natural turf, additional value engineering, all off-site utilities, additional site development costs and additional contractor and escalation costs of $7 million.
The design also includes a water storage tank and three detention ponds.
Ford offered a phasing option that would scale the project back and cut the scope of work to the northern half of the property with four baseball and four softball fields and reduced parking at a preliminary estimated cost of $36.9 million. “What we’ve been hearing is that soccer and baseball are the priority fields,” Ford said.
He added that the proposed phasing option is still under review and has not undergone a detailed design process.
City staffers have identified about $7.6 million in additional funding sources, which could force the city to defer other projects and initiatives.
However, according to Assistant City Manager Jared Werner, a potential revised budget of nearly $36.7 million with that identified funding would still leave a conservative funding gap of $10.6 million before considering the proposed phasing opportunity and additional engineering.
“I think it’s important that we are able to determine what the project is going to look like,” Werner said. “What is the field inventory actually going to look like? Once we solidify that, it will help us understand who we can partner with.”
Ford said that the timeline for the initial first phase of the project would consist of completing design and bid documents by March, issuing, reviewing and awarding the construction bid in June 2023, and starting construction in fall 2023.
The timeline for the phasing option, identified as Phase 1A, would consist of completing the redesign and bid documents by June, issuing, reviewing, and awarding the construction bid by September and beginning construction in early 2024.
Staffers told members they would present specific recommendations and proposals for consideration at a later date.
