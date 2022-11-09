When the Comal County Historical Commission made a bid to the Texas Historical Commission to honor the county’s oldest German choir with a historical marker, it had no idea the marker would arrive just in time to celebrate the group’s 85th anniversary.
For over eight decades the New Braunfels Gemischter Chor Harmonie has honored New Braunfels’ German heritage by carrying on the tradition of German singing groups.
“There were a lot of German choirs in New Braunfels at one time, but over the years things changed, and they are the only ones that are left,” said Cindy Coers, chair of the Comal County Historical Commission.
When Germans settled in New Braunfels in the mid-1800s they brought music with them as a form of entertainment.
In 1850 the first German singing society was established and by 1853 the first singing festival was held, and that same year Saengerfest was formed.
The New Braunfels Gemischter Chor Harmonie began in 1937, and the following year the choir was operating with a mixed group of 46 male and female singers.
In 1959 Saengerhalle was built to preserve cultural traditions in the community, and several local German singing societies committed themselves to keep it going.
There was a sharp decline in German singing societies in the area leading up to the sale of Saengerhalle in 1996.
By the ,90s, the group was the only surviving German choir in New Braunfels with a few active members.
While the number of group members have ebbed and flowed over the last 85 years, the choir is still going strong with 48 active members, including Tommy Daum, event coordinator and president of the New Braunfels Gemischter Chor Harmonie.
“(I sing because) I like to keep up the heritage, and I like singing,” said Daum. “I just wanted to keep my dad’s memory alive.”
When the group performs it sparks nostalgia for the people of New Braunfels who grew up in German households or have seen the choir perform over the years, Daum said.
“For the old timers it’s memories,” Daum said. “It kind of ignites (memories) of their past.”
The group was recently presented with a marker from the Texas Historical Commission.
The marker application was submitted by the Comal County Historical Commission in 2020, but it would be another two years before it was approved and the marker was sent — a date that coincidentally closely coincides with the choir’s 85th anniversary.
“It was just perfect, really,” Coers said. “I think it’s quite an accomplishment for them.”
The marker, which exists as a way to preserve history and teach the community about places and people of historical significance, recognizes the group’s endurance and dedication to keeping German heritage and culture alive.
The plaque that resides in Landa Park was unveiled during a ceremony Sunday, Oct. 30 and those in attendance were graced with an unexpected performance by the legendary choir.
“Everybody stayed either to listen or join, and I noticed a couple of the people that are not in the choir … were singing along,” Coers said. “We don’t normally have music, so it was very nice.”
The group still performs at annual saenger festivals and other community events such as Wurstfest, Folkfest and Caroling on the Plaza.
The New Braunfels Gemischter Chor Harmonie’s next performance is on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Wurstfest in Stelzenhaus at 3:50 p.m.
