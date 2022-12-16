You don’t get older; you only get better. At least that’s the sentiment that Noah Drever, founder and CEO of Imprint Property group, believes in.
He and Isabelle Drever, founder and managing director of Drever Life Enrichment Services, worked together to create the Larkspur communities.
The two siblings were instilled with the importance of community by their father, who had been the largest landlord in Houston during the early ’90s.
“Something that he always taught us at a young age was to really develop a property that turned to a sense of community, and then residents would stay longer,” Noah said.
They found the active adult brand around 2013 and wanted to build a model that would focus on seniors who wanted to move in, not necessarily based on special needs, but because they were simply ready to move onto a new chapter of their lives.
Larkspur at Creekside is one of three existing Larkspur communities in Texas. Although the main building and cottages opened earlier this year, the official opening won’t be until the spring of 2023.
Noah said the pair chose to open a Larkspur in New Braunfels due to the fact that it is one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States; moreover, it’s a destination city in Texas.
“Active adult is really a hybrid between multifamily and independent living,” Noah said. “And what’s nice about it is people can move in at 55 years of age or better, as we like to say…and they usually move in because they’re either empty nesters or they just want to create a more social environment and atmosphere.”
According to Noah, their development model of the community focuses on providing lots of amenities; they built 15,000 to 18,000 square feet of space dedicated to amenities.
“It could be a big fitness center…it includes an art center, and it could be like a pub and game room and that’s just on the inside,” Noah said. “On the exterior, you’ll have a pickleball court, you’ll have a bocce ball court, you’ll have a resort pool…as well as a section of the pool that’s dedicated for water aerobics.”
Noah said that the purpose of having a plethora of amenities is so the residents can make use of the space and create friendships with the help of Isabelle and her team’s social programs. Additionally, these newfound friendships and social atmosphere will help them create a community they’re likely to stay.
“They’re more likely to stay in the community because this is now their new sense of [true] community,” Noah said. “And so it’s a win-win for us because, when people don’t move out, you don’t have to pay more money to turn a unit, for example. So, you can keep them there for longer and then you can keep your rents at a much more reasonable price.”
Noah said they chose the Creekside location due to its proximity to the Creekside Shopping Center and Resolute Baptist Hospital. This allows residents to have options of places to go outside the community and receive health services nearby.
“And then our units aren’t small, right, so our units start at 780 square feet, they go all the way up to 1,200 square feet…and they have your full kitchen with quartz countertops, and GE appliances, and subway tile backsplashes and glass showers,” Noah said. “There’s nothing that says senior housing here. It’s only that the programming is geared to really accommodate a more mature lifestyle.”
Isabelle’s company works exclusively with Noah’s to help bring a sense of community through social and wellness programs.
“When we did our research, we saw a lot of properties would use activities or parties as a sales pitch, but then when you actually went there, you didn’t feel any sort of heart and soul in the building,” Isabelle said. “We wanted to be different. So we truly care.”
Isabelle and her team make partnerships with people and organizations within the broader community. For example, they have made partnerships with Resolute Baptist Hospital, local artists and educators; they then come into the Larkspur community to teach and interact with the residents. Additionally, Isabelle’s team will take the residents on outings around the town.
Another example of their partnerships with the community includes a Winter Wonderland Christmas party they held on Dec. 15 that included a live performance from the historical New Braunfels Gemischter Chor Harmonie.
“When they came here for their tour, they loved the space so much,” Isabelle said. “And so I said, ‘Hey, why don’t you use this as your one of your practice spaces.’ And so they’re going to incorporate our location as one of their practice spaces, which means that whenever they practice, we can hear them filling our great room with their just beautiful voices.”
Isabelle tries to be connected to the community through similar endeavors; she makes efforts to know local businesses in New Braunfels and know what residents might be interested in.
For example, the community will hold a Greek festival on Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. that will include Mediterranean food from local caterers, a performance from The Astoria Greek Dancers, tips to plan a Greek vacation from the Greek Consulate of Houston and Greek literature and history provided in partnership by the New Braunfels Library.
“We’ve provided a place, an environment, where people can live their best chapter of life… and instead of thinking about, ‘Oh, I’m getting older, my life is over.’ No, you’re about to embark on the greatest chapter of your life and have a whole lot of fun,” Isabelle said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.