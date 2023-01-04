On Dec. 2, Texas State assistant professor of practice Austin Talley’s first all-female senior design manufacturing team presented its project at Texas State’s senior design day.
Texas State manufacturing engineer student Devyn Grant led the group of four in their senior design project. The four women were put in the same group out of happenstance, as the four of them were interested in the Landa Park mini-golf project. The project includes adding features to one of the holes on the course pertaining to the culture and heritage of New Braunfels.
Talley has taught Senior Design I and Senior Design II for almost 10 years. Additionally, Talley is a resident of New Braunfels and is involved in the city through organizations such as the heritage society.
“There’s two holes that are finished and one that’s in progress,” Talley said. “They’re all heritage and culture [related], you know, so they all had to do research, and some of them even did surveys…then they all make [presentations]. They’ve also made proposals to the park’s board when they’re ready… and then we fabricate and manufacture everything to do with the features they add, you know, on Texas State’s campus at our MakerSpace, so all of the students do all the fabrication.”
According to Parks Development Manager Ylda Capriccioso, she had a personal connection with Talley, and the project idea had come up in conversation.
“We talked about the mini golf one day, and he said, ‘It’d be a great project for my students,’ and I said, ‘we would love to partner with you guys.’ And so that’s just kind of how it evolved,” Capriccioso said. “You know, trying to make sure that we still gave an opportunity to students during COVID that…could fulfill their Senior Design project.”
Holes 14 and 17 have had features installed through two previous senior design projects. Hole 14’s features are centered around the Comal and Guadalupe rivers. Hole 17 has a feature that is designed after botanist Ferdinand Lindheimer’s New Braunfels home, along with other features commemorating his discoveries.
“We love working with our local universities, in partnership, and providing opportunities for real-world experiences, whether that’s just the general internship here at the city or at the park, but actually having them provide kind of a new obstacle at our mini golf course was really kind of a neat way for us to connect,” Capriccioso said.
Senior design is a class that consists of two semesters, where students work on long-term projects such as the mini-golf heritage features.
Grant and her team have finished their first semester working on their New Braunfels Heritage Tribute project. During Senior Design I, the group decided to recreate prominent landmarks from New Braunfels: Founders’ Oak, Faust Bridge and the Main Plaza Bandstand.
The team’s first objective was figuring out how to recreate the bandstand, as the unique bell shape of the roof proved to be a challenge. For the Main Plaza Bandstand, they made a design on SolidWorks, a computer-aided design program for solid modeling, to 3D print the design. Using the printed design as a mold, the team then received help and guidance from the Texas State Foundry to cast molten aluminum on them.
The group then used a waterjet machine to recreate the Faust Bridge and Founders’ Oak with metal. Their initial decision was whether they wanted the designs to be 2D or 3D; after trying some design options, they decided that both would be done in 2D.
“So we were working with about an eight-inch aluminum sheet, which is really thin and really flimsy,” Grant said. “We are hoping to get 16 gauge steel, so it’ll be very durable for the course. And then once we get our water jet and our casting done for the bandstand, we’ll be able to finalize everything, get all the details right, paint it correctly, get all the aesthetics done and then drill it into the mini golf course and bolted down and have it in there for hopefully, many, many years to come.”
This semester during Senior Design II, Grant and her team will be able to finalize the designs and add them to Hole 16 in May. Another senior design day will also take place in May, with Grant’s team presenting their final project.
“It’s awesome being a woman in engineering and being able to have a group of women be so strong in the designs, and in the manufacturing of it all, because…I think the guys can sometimes look at us and see, possibly weakness…but we took training on almost every machine…and we had the most prototypes, probably on the table on display on senior design days,” Grant said. “So it was very, very nice to kind of prove people wrong in a sense, but also prove our worth as well. I’m very happy to be an engineer, and I’m very happy to create something that hasn’t been created before.”
