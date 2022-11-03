For nearly 50 years the Kinder Tanzer dance group has been gracing Wurstfest audiences with German folk dances, and only a few years ago was in danger of fading away from collective memory.
It all started in 1977 when Wurstfest was on the hunt for 150 third-grade students to perform polkas, schottisches, waltzes and American folk dances for audiences.
Following the German folk dances, which are performed in circle formation, the dancers from Seele Elementary School expressed interest in continuing the practice and the Kinder Tanzer dancers were formed.
The first group made up of 90 boys and girls, which included 3- to 5-year-olds, was led by Melitta Frueh, who held evening practices to perfect the traditional German steps.
In 1986 Frueh turned the group, along with tapes of the songs the dances were performed to and written instructions, over to assistant director Sue Schwab, who led the group until she retired in 2016.
That’s when it fell into the hands of current instructor Nancy Lacey.
“(When) Schwab said she’s going to retire, that was it — it was going to be over,” Lacey said. “I couldn’t let it die. I grew up in a small town and I love community, so I wanted to keep this community traditional thing alive. I couldn’t let it just go.”
While Lacey isn’t from New Braunfels, her daughters had grown up dancing in Kinder Tanzer and couldn’t bear to see it end, hoping one day to see her grandkids perform the same dances.
As a way of preserving New Braunfels’ German culture and heritage, participating in Kinder Tanzer has become a tradition for many locals.
Generations of families have passed down the honor of dancing with the Kinder Tanzer group, with parents and grandparents now proudly watching the next generation performing just as they did.
“It gives them a sense of community, where they grew up, what their town was about, and something to pass on,” Lacey said. “You really are literally part of history.”
The group of about 70 kids age 3 to 18 practice the dances during 30-minute rehearsal times on Monday nights.
Kinder Tanzer consists of three groups varied by age with the youngest and middle-aged children’s groups learning three dances, while the oldest and most experienced dance group is responsible for six routines.
As students progress and age through the program, they go to the next group, where they learn more difficult German folk dances.
Some students have been part of Kinder Tanzer from a young age, like Kodykay Adams, who has danced with the group since she was in pre-kindergarten.
“I used to watch all the dancers like the big kids, so now I know what’s going on when I get older,” Adams said.
The youth dance group does several performances throughout the year, including the German American Society of New Braunfels, seniors in assisted living facilities and the county fair.
The group’s biggest performance of the year — Wurstfest.
While the group is about upholding German heritage and culture through folk dancing, it isn’t just reserved for those of German descent — the group welcomes children from all backgrounds and is free to join.
Lacey has recruited homeschoolers looking for social interaction and a way to engage in activities, and even some students who don’t live in New Braunfels.
One family comes all the way from Boerne each week to participate to give their daughters a way to dance that the family can afford, Lacey said.
“For the history of my community I want to keep it going, and I want kids to have the opportunity,” Lacey said.
The dancers of Kinder Tanzer take the stage in dirndls and lederhosen at Wurstfest in the little tent at 2:10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.