Kids reigned supreme this weekend as the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center was converted into a playground of fun and exploration for the 10th anniversary of Kidsfest.
The biannual event provided families with a wealth of community resources in hopes of finding a kid’s passion and setting them up for future success.
Kidsfest was created with the intention of connecting parents to local nonprofits, businesses and organizations specializing in extracurricular activities, and has since evolved.
“We want to help that parent that doesn’t know what’s all available discover it in an efficient way, and it immediately became more about the experience for the children there,” said Tammy Wood, event director and Hill Country Conferences CEO.
The event hosting over 100 exhibitors encourages exhibitors to create a fun and interactive environment by decorating booths and including games and activities for families to enjoy.
Das Rec set up a basketball hoop, Complete Chess held a chess tournament, Crayola Imagine Arts Academy combined creativity and ingenuity by having kids peddle their way to an artistic masterpiece, and Christus Santa Rosa Hospital had a pig’s heart.
“It gives kids an opportunity to see anatomy, and touch it and feel it, and maybe become interested in it, and potentially be another future healthcare worker,” said Cindy Shown, ER clinical director for the hospital.
Other enrichment opportunities included decorating dog treats through Sit Means Sit, Once In A Wild Zoo and The Reptileman brought some furry and cold-blooded friends to interact with, and some had environmental activities such as terrarium and potted plant building.
While some exhibitors had coloring pages, Connect Four, and plenty of sweets, other exhibitors focused on hands-on activities to spark educational interest like FIRST in Texas — FIRST LEGO League.
The exhibitor gave kids a chance to play with LEGO robots to promote the program, which seeks to put kids on a direct path toward STEM careers by teaching them advanced coding and design skills.
“I’m here to help parents understand the difference between just STEM and a STEM pipeline, or just having an innovative experience and to help the community to grow in that experience,” said Jane Taylor, director of education and outreach. “I’m here just for the parents that go for the exposure, and obviously it’s so fun for the kids to get into.”
Like the STEM program, many programs and activities available in the community were unheard of to parents.
“A lot of the places I’ve never even heard about, so that was really nice to have because it’s hard finding good fun for the kids and something that also aligns with our work schedule,” said Jamey Massey, who brought her kids to enjoy everything the festival had to offer.
With representatives from First Class Dance Center, New Braunfels Youth Lacrosse and New Braunfels Family YMCA in attendance, there was a little something for everyone.
Along with resources, the event was packed with live entertainment from Once In A Wild, which put on an animal encounter, Mad Science, which put science to the test, and several performances from groups looking to inspire the next generation of dancers and gymnasts.
As in previous Kidsfests, the dino experience courtesy of Jurassic SA, which provided baby dinosaurs to play with, was a hit, and the mascot parade drew an enthusiastic audience.
Kidsfest also welcomed several vendors, including food vendors selling a variety of sugary confections and sweets along with tasty drinks from Casey’s Cottage Lemonade & Treats and burgers from Ultimate Burger Press.
A number of other vendors were there selling a variety of handmade goods such as drinkware and cosmetics, and Kidsfest also included an appearance from Poképawn Cardshop.
Kidsfest will be back April 29 through April 30 next year with even more activities and family fun.
