New Braunfels residents will unite with millions of Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide for an annual event scheduled in July and August.
Against the tragic backdrop of a conflict in Ukraine, the 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention will unite 239 countries virtually in more than 500 languages.
“I have been attending conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses all my life,” said 83-year-old New Braunfels resident Harvey Schubert. “I always look forward to conventions because they give me instructions on how to live.”
Schubert added that he and his wife, Carol, are in eager expectation of this year’s convention theme and plan to attend each session.
“We are aware of the lack of peace around the world today and want to assimilate into lives practicing peace in our family and community,” he said.
Jehovah’s Witnesses have been holding global conventions for more than a century. The last three years have featured virtual events accessed through the free JW Library app or by visiting jw.org.
The program is also available on streaming services such as Roku TV and Apple TV.
The program’s first segment will be available for streaming and downloading beginning this week. All are invited to attend the program at no charge.
Robert Hendriks, the U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses, described the convention as an object lesson in how peace is being achieved by a global community right now as it unites millions of people even in areas of conflict like Ukraine and Russia.
“The power of the principles being discussed transcends national borders, ethnic differences and language barriers,” Hendriks said. “Both individuals and families will benefit from attending the program.
Before 2020, Jehovah’s Witnesses held their annual convention at the Palmer Events Center in Austin.
While they hope to host large in-person gatherings again in the future, the decision was made late last year to hold the 2022 convention virtually.
Congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses began meeting in person on April 1 for the first time in two years locally and worldwide.
The convention program will be available in six parts, each corresponding to a half-day of content.
Topics include how love leads to inner peace and peace with others, why the Bible can be called “the road map to family peace,” and how to attain peace even when suffering illness, economic problems, natural disasters or other difficulties.
Topics for exploration also include what people around the world are doing to enjoy peace and why friendship with God can lead to true peace.
The convention concludes with the presentation, “Universal peace is sure to come.”
