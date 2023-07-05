The New Braunfels Jaycees recently donated funds to Communities in Schools (CIS) to help pay for NBISD students’ overdue lunch balances, which totaled more than $1,500 from just CIS students.
The expiration of a pandemic-era federal program, which made lunch free for all public school students, returned schools to the free/reduced lunch program, and many families were not aware of the change. Students owing more than $10 received a plain cheese sandwich instead of a hot lunch, according to a post on the NB Jaycees Facebook page.
The NB Jaycees is a young professionals membership organization that works to support the community through both volunteerism and monetary donations. President-elect Cordell Bunch is also the vice chair of the Business-Education Partnership (BEP) Committee for the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce.
He said one of the BEP Committee’s tasks is maintaining a relationship between the school district, the chamber and other community nonprofits that are resources for schools.
CIS reached out to the chamber and to the committee a few months ago about ways to pay off the balances, Bunch said.
“Luckily, that relationship between the chamber and Communities in Schools is just as strong as the relationship between the Jaycees and the chamber,” Bunch said. “And so we connected the dots, and the New Braunfels Jaycees were able to step up and pay off all the outstanding lunch balances. That allowed for those kids that are in the Communities in Schools program to kind of have a fresh start and allow them to receive hot meals for the remaining part of the school year.”
Paying off the outstanding school lunch balances means the world to the Jaycees, Bunch said.
“We’ve got a lot of people that allocate resources and we’re fortunate enough to be able to turn around and redistribute those resources to the community where they’re the most needed,” Bunch said. “So to keep a kid in line, give them a hot meal and allow them to stay focused in school is right to the tune of what we’re trying to do, just make New Braunfels a better community for everybody.”
