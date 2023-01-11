New Braunfels ISD once again turned to the community to make another important decision — the district calendar.
When confronted with the opportunity to build the 2023-2024 district calendar, parents along with faculty and staff expressed the need for two full weeks of winter vacation and an earlier start date.
The ability to alter the calendar comes from the NBISD’s new status as a district of innovation.
Becoming a district of innovation allows some wiggle room with minor state education statutes such as teacher certification and the district calendar to fit the needs of the district.
One of the most important aspects when organizing the calendar is the start date.
In a community centered around the thriving tourism industry, start date flexibility meant the district could complete the necessary hours of classroom time and conclude by Memorial Day.
“It felt like for the hospitality and tourism industry, the beginning of the summer is Memorial Day,” Superintendent Cade Smith said. “We understand the impact of our kids being some of the workforce here in our community and those kids need to be available to go to work, and also make some money for them as well.”
Traditionally the school year begins the fourth Monday in August. Moving up the start date would prevent shorter holidays and allow school to wrap before the start of tourism season.
Based on community feedback, one calendar presented to the board during a meeting Monday night placed the start of the year on the third Thursday of August while the other option displayed the third Monday in August as a possible start date.
With the corresponding start dates, option one and option two place the end of the school year on the fourth Thursday of May — the week right before Memorial Day.
The other big adjustment faculty suggested was the need for a consecutive two week winter break.
This school year students attended class on Monday, Dec. 19 and Tuesday, Dec. 20 before letting out for the holiday and were back in session by mid-week at the start of January.
Both options visualize two full weeks in December for winter break, which includes three weekends, with teachers returning to work Jan. 2 and students returning the following day.
Another request was more teacher workdays and conducting professional staff development days toward the end of the week rather than the middle allowing for better access to childcare.
In designing the optional calendars, Veteran’s Day was identified as a day of significance in the community given its strong military presence and accordingly the district wants to observe the day and make it a holiday.
Comal ISD’s calendar was also taken into consideration when developing the options to facilitate the need for a similar calendar arrangement.
Heeding the suggestion of aligning the calendar with Comal ISD, NBISD turned to the district neighbor, who is also in the process of becoming a district of innovation, for input.
Overall, calendar option two received an overwhelming response from survey takers with 65.5% favoring the calendar with the third Monday of August start date while 37.5% preferred the one with the third Thursday of August start date.
Based on survey results the board was recommended option two for the 2023-2024 district calendar.
The board is expected to take a vote on the calendar during the February board meeting.
