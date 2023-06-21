The NBISD Board of Trustees adopted the 2023-2024 budget for the general fund, food service fund, and the interest and sinking fund Monday night.
Clint McLain, assistant superintendent of finance and operations, presented the 2023-2024 budget. The general fund budget revenue is anticipated to total just over $97 million, with almost $84 million coming from local sources and just over $12 million coming from the state.
The tax rate is to be discussed and adopted later on, but the highest tax rate the district can adopt before requiring a voter approval tax rate election (VATRE) is $1.1858. The state incentivizes local entities to utilize additional golden pennies. If the VATRE passes, the additional more than $4 million is not subject to recapture.
With VATRE, there is a budgetary surplus of $1,156. Board president Eric Bergquist pointed out that the vast majority of the VATRE goes directly to replacement of teachers and support staff salaries.
The National School Breakfast and Lunch Program fund is projected to yield a surplus of $407,107. The debt service fund budget revenue is anticipated at a deficit of $4,350,985.
The district and its financial advisor planned the proposed deficit budget for next year intentionally because of extra debt services funds that need to be utilized, McLain said. The 2024-2025 year is projected to be back to standard, yielding a surplus moving forward.
The difference between non-payroll for the current year and for next year is $870,000, McLain said. Of this amount, $130,000 accounts for appraisal district increase, $285,000 for Communities in Schools, $200,000 for increase in district insurance and $260,000 for additional portable buildings.
Regarding payroll, $2,545,449 is allocated for the 3% increase in compensation to personnel and $3,500,000 accounts for increased personnel for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER), growth and Long Creek High School startup. Payroll is budgeted as 80% of the overall NBISD budget, McLain said.
McClain presented a 10-year expenditure projection plan, with the goal of providing resources for district programs. The budget stems from the funds returned to the fund balance subsequent to the audit from the 2021-2022 school year. The team plans to utilize approximately half of the fund balance post-audit each year for the plan.
The board also voted to approve the reallocation of $240,000 in bond funds to go toward NBISD phone system upgrades.
