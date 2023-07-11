Mary Aaron began working as New Braunfels ISD’s new director of transportation Thursday, July 6. She comes to the district with more than two decades of experience working in fields involving education management, transportation and operations.
Aaron has served as Floresville ISD’s transportation director since 2014. Prior to that, she was the director of transportation and custodial at Devine ISD.
From 2001 to 2008, Aaron also held several positions at Northside ISD. These include station manager, south station assistant manager and Rhodes station assistant director’s secretary. She has also served as the personnel coordinator for Liberty Union HSD in California.
Additionally, Aaron has worked in sales, marketing and customer service for large private sector technology and aerospace companies, according to the release.
Through her experience, she supervised a workforce of 50 to 275 employees and provided transportation services for a range of 1,000 to more than 10,000 students. She did this for as many as 24 schools at a time.
“Mrs. Aaron was the committee’s unanimous choice,” said NBISD Chief Operations Officer Clint McLain. “Her combination of experience and presence was exactly what the committee believed was needed for the transportation department at this time.”
Aaron has a Texas Class B CDL with five endorsements. For more than two decades, she has also served as a certified official for the Texas Association of Pupil Transportation and been a member of the Texas Association of School Board Officials.
In her new role, Aaron will manage transportation operations as well as oversee and manage district vehicles and buses. The director’s job is to ensure safety and protection for students and staff while maintaining a safe and orderly environment, compliant with state and federal safety statutes.
She lives in Adkins with her husband and their two dogs. She said she is the proud mother of two sons and two daughters, and she enjoys outdoor activities such as riding UTV’s and camping in her free time.
“I am so thankful for the opportunity to lead the NBISD transportation department,” Aaron said. “I am thrilled to meet all of the staff throughout the district and see what the NB culture is all about. I am most eager for our department to be recognized as we continue to grow and pave new roads as the community continues to expand and develop.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.