Local elementary schools are bursting at the seams as New Braunfels continues to grow.
But the New Braunfels Independent School District board made it clear on Monday that they won’t be hasty with building new campuses.
Board trustee John Tucker said that the new “Veramendi II” elementary school campus will stick to a 2025 timeline for opening.
Last month the district had contemplated a shortened construction schedule and a 2024 opening date.
But the board chose to reverse course this month.
The overflowing schools may use portable buildings for students and staff while the new school is being built.
“The district’s going to use this building for another 50 years,” Tucker said. “And while it may be necessary for us to bring in some portables, I think it’s preferable to get us into temporary buildings rather than rushing the project to completion.”
The Veramendi II campus will help alleviate the Veramendi and Lamar elementary schools, which have already exceeded capacity.
Board president Eric Bergquist noted that this likely won’t be the district’s last “tough decision” in the face of rapid growth.
“Portables are not the ideal way to do it, but we didn’t want to rush a project,” Bergquist said. “We’ll endure portables for a year or two until we get things on track.”
New school name
The board also chose Legend Point as the name for a new elementary school being built on the district’s east side.
Ferdinand Jacob Lindheimer Elementary had been a top name contender for the new school.
Board trustee Nancy York said she loved the history of Lindheimer, German-language newspaper editor and “the father of Texas botany.”
But she said that it was too long, and “students should be able to spell the name of their school.”
“Coming from someone with a maiden name that had 12 letters and was German, it’s not easy,” York joked.
The board instead chose Legend Point — the name of the neighborhood near the school.
Elementary renovations
NBISD is preparing to renovate three schools: Klein Road Elementary, Voss Farms Elementary and Seele Elementary.
Klein and Voss will each have classroom and bathroom additions, said Huckabee architect Jason Andrus.
“We are not doing lockers in the corridors at Klein,” Andrus said. “We do have them in the existing building, but they’re not really used, so it gives y’all some corridor space.”
Seele Elementary School, which is more than 70 years old, will get new floors, ceilings, paint and interior and exterior lights.
The school will also upgrade the air conditioning units in each classroom.
“One of their biggest complaints, besides the fact that they were breaking down a lot because they were old, is that they are noisy,” Andrus said. “The newer units are going to be much more efficient and quieter.”
The school will renovate the outdoor paving, fencing and the indoor stage.
Huckabee will draft a plan for an outdoor covered learning pavilion.
The school board will approve that addition if it fits into the renovation budget.
Renovations on all three schools could begin this summer.
