Heading into the holiday season, full-time New Braunfels ISD teachers, faculty and staff will receive a $1,500 payment — and part-time employees will get a $750 payment — as part of a fall incentive.
The supplemental payments, which the board emphatically approved during a meeting Monday evening, will be delivered starting Dec. 6.
“(We) always want to do more for our staff, but if we can give every full-time employee one $1,500 check … and every half-time staff member $750, especially leading up to the holidays, it would be a huge incentive,” NBISD Superintendent Cade Smith said.
The payments are part of a fund balance created by the ESSER funds, which were allocated to help students and teachers deal with the learning loss experienced as a result of the pandemic.
This is just one of the district’s strategies to retain campus staff members during a time when the nation is experiencing a school staffing crisis.
Last month, the district rolled out a program aimed at incentivizing teachers to stay in the profession by giving them opportunities to earn supplemental pay through the completion of online courses.
The program called Fundamental Five seeks to aid in education professional development to create better educators while giving them more money.
Eligible participants who complete the course will earn $500 a year over a three-year period for a total of $1,500.
Additionally staff members can complete entry-level courses through Google Educator and Apple Teacher to earn $250 one-time payments per course each year.
Under the program spanning three years, educators can make up to $3,000 and staff members can earn up to $1,500 per year.
