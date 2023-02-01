New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.