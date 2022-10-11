New Braunfels ISD rolled out a new program Monday that grants educators opportunities to earn more money by completing online courses.
The decision was made after conducting a district-wide teaching survey to pinpoint areas where the district can improve teacher satisfaction. The survey’s findings suggested teacher pay, support and technology were areas with room for improvement.
“We don’t want anybody to think that they might need more respect or that they feel disposable — that no one is checking in on them,” NBISD Superintendent Cade Smith said. “We’re going to attempt to … develop and deploy a system of professional learning and training centered around the strategic plan utilizing technology to try and tackle a little of pay and support.”
Designed to target those areas, the instructional technology and curriculum departments created a self-paced training course called Fundamental Five which teachers can be paid to participate in.
Fundamental Five consists of five components such as framing the lesson, critical writing and recognizing & reinforcement that can be paired with technology and implemented in the classroom.
Completion of the course will earn participants $500 a year for three years for a total of $1,500, and be recognized with what they are calling the fun five rockstar badge.
At this time only staff members who work with students in a classroom setting are eligible for the perks of completing Fundamental Five.
Additionally, educators, along with other staff members, can take part in entry-level courses through Google Educator, which is estimated to take 180 minutes, and Apple Teacher.
Upon conclusion of the professional trainings, they will earn a one-time $250 payment per course for a total of $500.
As part of the district’s three year plan, the Google Educator and Apple Teacher courses will be available every year for the next three years with the same one-time monetary incentives, but increase in difficulty.
Under the three year plan, staff members can earn up to $1,500 each year and teachers can earn up to $3,000.
While the program is still in its infancy, the district is hoping the incentive opportunities are a step in the right direction toward improving teacher satisfaction and retention. In the meantime, the district will continue to build on this program for the future if it proves successful.
“We’re going to work on investing,” Smith said. “We’re trying to figure out ways to say, ‘Okay, you want some more money? Here’s a way we can do this,’ instead of just saying, ‘This is what we did for professional development.’ No, we want to try to encourage (teachers) to go and expand, and become a better educator — staff member.”
