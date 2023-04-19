New Braunfels Independent School District is searching for a new superintendent for the second time in two years.
Parents, teachers and school board trustees believe the ideal candidate should be a trustworthy leader who is willing to learn, according to a Tuesday presentation to the board.
JG Consulting has surveyed and met with NBISD parents, staff and community members.
Consultant Michael McKie said that the feedback they received was for the district to hire “someone that’s going to enter New Braunfels and basically stop, look and do a whole lot of listening.”
“They would really get to know your system, your community, before trying to just come in, blazing guns and instituting change,” McKie said. “I heard that from everyone, really.”
The community, McKie said, wants a leader who is engaged with and active in the community.
“They don’t want someone that’s going to come in and look at this as a stepping stone,” he said. “They want someone that’s going to look at this as their dream job — some place that they would just love to land and stay here and nest with their family, so to speak, and enjoy the surroundings and be fully committed to the community.”
In their feedback for consultants, trustees pointed to candidate qualities such as being personable, trustworthy, organized and data-driven.
One response asked for a candidate who is “confident without the ego.”
Teachers and parents emphasized the importance of a superintendent who is a “leader of leaders.”
The district received more than 300 survey responses from the community related to the superintendent search.
NBISD parents made up the majority of survey respondents.
Some survey participants and people who met with the consultants had been part of the previous superintendent search; others were new to the process.
Participants were asked to rank several qualities from least to most important.
The respondents ranked community advocate as the No. 1 quality in a superintendent, strong communicator as No. 2, followed by approachable and visible, ability to make and defend difficult decisions, and experienced educator.
Board president Eric Bergquist said he was excited that the community input has helped form a profile of the ideal candidate.
“That will give us something to look at when we’re making decisions,” Bergquist said.
The new hire will replace Cade Smith.
Smith had taken over the district’s top position from retired NBISD superintendent Randy Moczygemba in June 2021.
Smith resigned in March after less than two years in the position.
After Tuesday’s presentation, the board went into closed session to discuss the job applicants.
The NBISD board will have special meetings this week and next week to conduct interviews with the superintendent applicants.
The meetings will be largely conducted in closed session. The district is not permitted to release individual applicant names, but will announce a lone finalist after interviews have concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.