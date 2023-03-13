New Braunfels ISD is set to begin the search for another new superintendent following an announcement Monday, March 13 that Cade Smith has submitted his resignation.
Smith, who came to NBISD from Brock ISD, officially began his superintendent role in New Braunfels on June 1, 2021. The NBISD Board of Trustees has accepted Smith’s resignation, which is effective March 13.
“We understand and respect his personal decision to resign is not an easy one, and we want to thank Dr. Smith for his hard work and dedication to our district,” NBISD trustee Eric Bergquist said on behalf of the board in a letter sent out on Monday. “He was committed to our students and staff. Our priority now is to ensure a smooth transition for our students, staff, and community.”
The NBISD board said it will begin the process of searching for an interim superintendent immediately, but for the time being, Kara Bock has been named to serve as the district's acting superintendent. Bock is a former principal at New Braunfels High School and currently serves NBISD as its assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.
