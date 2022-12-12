Santa came early for New Braunfels ISD when the board of trustees decided to gift the future Long Creek High School community with a dragon for its new mascot.
After months of community surveys the mascot naming committee, with support from the board, ultimately left the fate of the school’s mascot in the hands of the students.
The district reached out to the New Braunfels Middle School student body for its final survey and whittled mascot choices from six to two — the Lions versus the Dragons.
Results from the final survey revealed a near 50/50 split to a stunned board during Monday night’s meeting.
The reaction to the nine-vote difference in favor of the Dragons mirrored an equally-indecisive board, with trustee-at-large David Heefner quipping for someone to hand him a coin given the narrow margin.
“This is COVID 1.2 — it’s mask or no mask,” Heefner said. “It was a 50/50 thing and this is 50/50 no matter what the board decides.”
During the board’s discussion, trustee Morgan Renaud thought back to her daughter, who participated in the final survey and what the mascot decision meant to her.
“She was abuzz about this whole thing — they were all talking about it,” Renaud said. “Do y’all know what it takes to get a middle schooler excited these days? It’s a lot. So hearing her talk about it, and either way she was like, ‘It’s just new and exciting, and everybody’s excited about it.’ I think the important thing that we as a community need to do is get excited with these kids because this is something they’re going to take pride in.”
While Renaud felt confident listening to the voice of students such as her daughter, others like Megan Stratemann-Willis expressed how much she struggled abandoning the Unicorn for something different, but emphasized how important it was for students to carve their own paths.
“They are listening to us because we have fought and we have asked for our community input — we are here for our community, most importantly though, we’re here for the students,” Stratemann-Willis said. “Every student. Every day — we need to back our students.”
Not wanting to saddle students with yet another survey, the board chose to invest in the unique mascot chosen by what will be the high school's first crop of graduates by unanimously voting for the Dragons.
Members of the board, along with Superintendent Cade Smith, commended the mascot naming committee and district administrators tackling the project for their hard work.
In the end it took a suggestion form, two community surveys and multiple student surveys for the board to reach a final decision — with no regrets surrounding the outcome.
“When we started this … we said we want to make sure that our community’s voice (was heard), and (if the) community wants to get upset with us about surveys that’s perfectly fine,” Smith said. “We much rather them get upset about the amount of surveys … so if we had a chance to do it all over again, we’d probably do it the exact same way … We definitely want to get it right.”
The surveys ultimately helped inform the board’s mythical choice, with the results of its penultimate survey kicking the Unicorn out of the running.
“It’s about trying to let them have their own legacy — their own path,” said Steve Minus, district 5 trustee. “The intent is to get it right and be unique.”
Now that the mascot has been approved, the board switched gears to discuss school colors.
When the initial survey regarding school colors was taken, many supported the continuation of Unicorn blue with gold thrown in for a bit of individually.
Still fresh off the loss of the Unicorns, the board took a page straight out of the Hutto Hippo playbook and motioned to honor the district’s Unicorn legacy by having all future high school colors include a shade of blue.
The exact shade of blue to be used has yet to be determined and the board plans to take it back to the middle school for additional input with faith the future high school students will make a decision, much like the Dragons, that they’ll be happy with for decades to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.