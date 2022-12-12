New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. High 76F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 54F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.