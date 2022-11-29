NBISD has been working towards a decision regarding the mascot and colors of Long Creek High School (LCHS), NBISD’s second high school opening in 2024. Earlier this fall, NBISD provided a first round of surveys to the community. In order to narrow the focus, NBISD has now opened a second survey and is once again seeking input from the community. This survey was created to ask how the community feels about LCHS having a mascot of “Unicorns” or having a unique mascot for LCHS.
NBISD would like those willing to participate in the survey to consider a few points before selecting the second high school mascot.
LCHS Own Unique Mascot
The most pronounced consideration is the ability to be set apart from New Braunfels High School. It would also likely decide that any future high school mascots in NBISD have their own mascot. The domino effect is that New Braunfels Middle School and all feeder elementary schools to LCHS would have to be rebranded to the new mascot as well as a rebranding at the district level.
LCHS “Unicorns”
While a double mascot is not the traditional model across the state for second high school mascots, some have voiced their favor for all students to be Unicorns no matter where they live in NBISD. If LCHS is selected as the Unicorns, that would most certainly decide that any future high school mascots would also hold the same name. From the rebranding standpoint, not much would occur except for the school colors for LCHS and its feeder pattern schools and the district’s colors.
“NBISD always strives to represent its students, staff, parents, and community and wants everyone to have a voice in leading the way in this significant decision that will last a lifetime,” said Dr. Cade Smith, NBISD superintendent of schools. "We have attempted to be diligent in surveying our stakeholders and are coming back once again to ask them to voice their opinion."
The survey is now open and will close on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 5:00 p.m. You can find the survey here: http://bit.ly/3AY83Wn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.