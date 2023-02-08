The Silver Unicorn is back — once again recognizing those serving students around New Braunfels ISD.
The district recently opened up nominations for the prestigious annual award given out by the New Braunfels ISD Board of Trustees that has been honoring those making a difference in the district community since 1965.
Silver Unicorn recipients will go on to join the more than 300 other award winners who’ve left a lasting impact on the education community and the individual lives they’ve touched.
Last year’s award winners consisted of a former school board member turned volunteer engaging in several activities across the district, an NBISD educator devoted to making a difference in his students’ lives, and an elementary school leader working to improve the education system.
Previous honorees over the years include long-time supporters and boosters of band and sports, former educators, administrators and board members, and organization leaders assisting NBISD students.
To be considered for nomination, nominators should complete a form with a written statement explaining why the person they’re nominating should receive the award.
All submissions will be placed in the committee’s hands and only three nominees will be selected to receive the honor.
New Braunfels ISD employees are only eligible for nomination if they’ve been with the district for five years.
Board members are also eligible for nomination if they’ve served at least two terms and fulfilled their current term in office — those currently serving on the board cannot be nominated.
Living members of the community as well as those who’ve passed on are also eligible to receive the award.
Nomination forms can be found online at https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1673626403/nbisdorg/okmyghpkvowv5jvdwxgp/2023SilverUnicorn_Nomination_Form.pdf, or picked up at the NBISD Administration Center, where they can also be dropped off before the 4 p.m. Feb. 15 deadline.
Those completing forms by mail should address them to the center with Attention: Silver Unicorn Award Committee, and must be postmarked by Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Nominees and their nominators of the Silver Unicorn Award will receive a response by mail identifying them of their selection by the committee after Tuesday March 7.
Honorees will be recognized by the board on Monday, April 3 with plaques commemorating the achievement.
