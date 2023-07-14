New NBISD Superintendent Laurelyn Arterbury has shared her entry plan with the Unicorn community. Her main goals include fostering student success, promoting a high performing staff, creating strong partnerships with stakeholders and maintaining efficient district operations.
The new superintendent has experience working in two large, fast-growth Central Texas districts, with as many as 42,000 students and 5,500 employees, according to the district’s website. Through her experience, she has developed and created several leadership programs, recently leading the charge in strategic and long-range planning.
Arterbury said it is a great honor to serve NBISD’s school district of nearly 10,000 students and the more than 1,200 employees who support them.
During her first few months, she said she hopes to lay the foundation for her leadership. She has been collecting and reviewing data as well as engaging with staff members. Before the end of last school year, Arterbury was able to meet with some students and visit each NBISD campus.
“During my first month as superintendent, I tried to immerse myself in the district’s culture and values,” Arterbury said. “This provided me an opportunity to begin building relationships, listening to the needs of the school community, and gaining a firsthand understanding of the strengths and challenges within the district.”
Arterbury is passionate about student learning and plans to offer solutions that align with NBISD’s vision of “every student, every day,” she said. She is looking forward to spending as much time as possible on school campuses, observing teaching and student learning through direct interactions with teachers and students.
The district’s vision, mission and core beliefs align with four overarching district goals that Arterbury said she plans to continue to support and implement. The first goal is student success.
“I’m committed to fostering student success for all NBISD students,” Arterbury said. “To achieve this goal, we will increase the percentage of academic student growth and the percentage of students who are college, career and life ready. To make this happen, we will be implementing and sustaining local systems to evaluate and monitor student academic performance and college and career readiness.”
The second goal aims at promoting a high performing staff, and Arterbury said she is truly dedicated to supporting all staff members and encouraging exemplary performance. NBISD administrators will have systems in place to measure employee satisfaction and create opportunities for relationship building. The “Fundamental Five” will be a primary instructional model for the district to foster a community of professional learning.
“Next we have our third goal, which is creating strong partnerships with stakeholders,” Arterbury said. “It is imperative that we leverage successful relationships with students, parents and community members. We have intentional plans in place to develop, create and maintain these critical partnerships.”
The fourth and final goal is to have efficient district operations. District officials are committed to this goal through ensuring financial stewardship, transparency and effective operations by developing a facility management process to address district growth, Arterbury said.
Arterbury and her team will implement a financial health systems check and develop key work processes. They are also working on long-range facilities plans to make sure students have access to the best possible educational environment, she said.
For more information about Arterbury and her entry plan, visit nbisd.org/departments/superintendent.
