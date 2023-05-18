The New Braunfels Independent School District Board of Trustees officially hired a new superintendent on Wednesday.
Laurelyn Arterbury’s first day will be May 30.
Arterbury has been an administrator at Leander ISD since 2016.
She had served as chief of staff, executive director of college and career pathways, area superintendent, and interim chief technology officer.
Prior to her time in Leander ISD, Arterbury worked for Round Rock ISD for 16 years.
She was principal at Westwood High School, and associate principal at Stony Point High School and 9th Grade Center.
Arterbury was also a teacher and department chair at Stony Point.
She was an adjunct professor at Baylor University and Concordia University.
Arterbury will replace Cade Smith, who resigned in March after nearly two years in the top position.
James Largent has served as interim superintendent since Smith’s departure.
The New Braunfels district of nearly 10,000 students is currently building several new elementary schools, renovating New Braunfels High School and building Long Creek High School.
The NBISD board also certified results from the May 6 election.
Audit manager Kimberly Goodwin received 51.9% of the vote for the at-large seat. Goodwin will replace David Heefner, who was appointed to fill a vacant board seat in Sept. 2022.
Field electrician Jackie Sanders ousted incumbent John Tucker for the District 4 seat with 63% of the vote.
Incumbent Nancy York ran unopposed in the District 2 race, and was elected to another term.
At Wednesday’s special meeting, the NBISD board also approved compensation incentives for teachers.
Teachers who miss zero days during the school year will receive a $500 stipend, teachers who miss one day will receive $400, two days will receive a $300 incentive, and three days a $200 incentive.
