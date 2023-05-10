As New Braunfels grows, so does the number of students who attend local schools.
Nearly 3,300 new homes are expected to be built and occupied within New Braunfels Independent School District by the 2027-2028 school year, along with another 700 new apartments.
“At the end of the day, people are still coming,” said school board president Eric Bergquist.
Demographer Brent Alexander with School District Strategies presented to the board on Monday.
New home construction starts across the greater San Antonio region have declined for three consecutive quarters.
In New Braunfels, that number has leveled off as more local subdivisions reach full buildout.
“Closings, though, are at a record high,” Alexander said. “We had 850 new move-ins within the district last year, so still very, very strong. Interest rates are high, but most of the housing industry is starting to come to grips with that.”
The district examines the average number of school-age children that are moving into these new homes to help determine future enrollment numbers.
NBISD had 9,745 students enrolled for the 2022-2023 school year — a nearly 9% increase in enrollment over the last five years.
About 44% of new homes in the NBISD school district over the last year have been in the Veramendi/Lamar elementary attendance zones.
The district is building a “Veramendi II” elementary campus to alleviate capacity issues at those schools.
“Veramendi has just kind of taken off,” Alexander said.
The district is also eyeing growth in the Lark Canyon and Guadalupe Ridge subdivisions.
About 611 students transferred out of NBISD in 2022-2023, an increase of 13 students from 2021-22.
State school funding is determined in part by the number of students who attend NBISD campuses.
Nearly 66% of those transfer-out students who live in NBISD are going to other public school districts, including 289 students who attend neighboring Comal ISD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.