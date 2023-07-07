Administrators with New Braunfels ISD have named Paul E. McLarty as the district’s new chief financial officer. McLarty assumed the position July 3.
In the role, McLarty will direct and manage the operation of all financial and business affairs of the district, according to a media release. These include accounting, payroll, purchasing, risk management and tax collection.
In addition, he will serve as the chief financial advisor to the board of trustees and to the superintendent.
“McLarty will be a huge asset to our district’s leadership team,” said NBISD Superintendent Laurelyn Arterbury. “He will continue to ensure our district’s financial success while improving on areas with a knowledgeable approach. His leadership background and extensive experience makes him an exceptional choice for the role of chief financial officer.”
The new chief financial officer has more than 44 years of finance experience that he is bringing to NBISD. He first began his career as an accounting analyst, followed by taking on manager and vice president roles at private and public sector organizations.
He entered the education sector in 2000, taking on executive leadership roles for school districts such as Galveston ISD, Goose Creek ISD and Clear Creek ISD, Texas’ 27th largest school district. McLarty held roles such as chief financial officer and deputy superintendent of business and support services, managing a team of nearly 1,000 employees and developing extensive budgets.
McLarty earned a MBA in finance from the University of Houston and his bachelor of business administration in finance from Texas A&M University. He also has acquired several Texas school business certifications and received budgeting awards from both the Government Finance Officers Association and the Association of School Business Officials International.
