New Braunfels Independent School District has named a lone finalist for the superintendent position.
On Wednesday, April 26, the NBISD school board approved Leander ISD chief of staff Laurelyn Arterbury as the lone finalist.
Arterbury has been with Leander ISD since 2016, according to the district’s website.
She has also served as the district’s executive director of college and career pathways, area superintendent, and interim chief technology officer.
Leander ISD is a district of about 200 square miles, with more than 42,000 students across 44 schools.
Prior to her leadership roles in Leander ISD, Arterbury was a principal, associate principal and high school teacher in Round Rock ISD.
Arterbury received a bachelor's degree in history from The University of Texas at Austin, a master’s degree in educational administration from Texas State University and a doctorate in educational administration from Texas A&M University.
The NBISD school board must wait at least 21 days before voting on final approval of Arterbury’s contract, under state law.
The school district said that it will announce a community meet-and-greet with Arterbury soon.
The board has been interviewing candidates during closed sessions of special meetings for the last two weeks.
Arterbury will replace Cade Smith.
Smith had taken over the district’s top position from retired NBISD superintendent Randy Moczygemba in June 2021.
Smith resigned in March after less than two years in the position.
James Largent has been serving as interim superintendent for the district.
