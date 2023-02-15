It’s a race against the clock for the New Braunfels ISD board as it attempts to stay ahead of the growth.
After nearly six years in operation, Veramendi Elementary School, which was built to accommodate students living in the Veramendi development, has already outgrown its campus.
In an effort to alleviate the strain on the resources at Veramendi and nearby Lamar Elementary School, the board decided to build a new campus.
“We’re well beyond the functional capacity, and well beyond capacity at Veramendi, and we would have to add even more portables coming up,” NBISD Superintendent Cade Smith said.
With the clock ticking on the next wave of expected New Braunfels implants, there are now talks of pushing up the build date.
What normally takes 16 months to build, the board is contemplating doing it in 13 — something the district has never really done before.
While not entirely impossible to achieve, the new campus would have to rely on one of the district’s existing contract firms and use an existing design if the board moves the plan forward.
The board would want to make a decision as soon as possible, choose a schematic design in a month and ultimately begin construction by summer to be completed 2024.
The timeline also accounts for setbacks such as weather and material shortages, but the school might be missing a wing when it opens its doors while construction finishes.
The board made it clear they have the funds for the project, along with any additional costs for the extra manpower required for expedited construction.
Trustees did not make a decision on the matter and continue to weigh options, especially when it comes to costs.
What’s being dubbed Veramendi II wasn’t the only school on the board’s brain Monday evening.
The board also reviewed possible names for the elementary school being built on the east side of the district near the Legend Point neighborhood.
Of the 40 options presented, board members took a liking to the names revolving around the school’s location.
“Legend” popped up numerous times with the board favoring names such as Legend and Legend Point Elementary.
For a more historical name, Ferdinand Jacob Lindheimer, who is known for his contributions as a botanist and his time as a newspaper editor, was brought up and put in the running.
The three choices are expected to be brought up for possible consideration next month.
Funds to build the school come from the 2018 bond, but were originally allocated to build an elementary school on top of the former New Braunfels Middle School, which was demolished in late 2021.
Plans to build the new two-story school to replace Seele and Carl Schurz Elementary Schools, which are aging out, were officially scrapped by the board in early May — roughly eight months after breaking ground.
To the Herald-Zeitung’s knowledge there was no construction done on the facility following the groundbreaking.
Carl Schurz and Seele Elementary School are two of the oldest schools in the district at 88 and 73 years old, respectively.
In 2021 the project architecture firm estimated Seele had an internal mechanical function lifespan expected to run out in about four to five years.
It was also reported the campus had drainage problems and operated with old AC units with one per classroom.
The firm concluded the campus should only be used until around 2026.
According to building plans, the school that never was would have featured a contemporary design and be equipped with an “eco courtyard” and small group learning spaces.
Instead of continuing the build, the board voted to prioritize the projected growth in the Legend Pond area by moving it elsewhere.
To address the need for updates at Seele and Carl Schurz Elementary Schools, the board moved to renovate the campuses instead.
The shift in plans was deemed to be more cost effective, and save the district $15 million — a little less than half the $29 million it would take to build it.
Renovations are slated to start June 2023 and be completed May 2024.
Had everything gone according to plan, the school would have opened fall 2023.
The lot remains empty, and currently there are no plans to pick the project back up nor allocate the land for another project.
