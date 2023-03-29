New Braunfels Independent School District officials are diving into budget planning for the 2023-2024 school year.
But the district might have to get creative to make ends meet.
Clint McLain, assistant superintendent of finance and operations, told the school board on Monday that the district’s projected revenue is about $89 million.
Projected budgetary expenses are about $95 million.
Officials discussed how to bridge that gap.
“We have adopted deficit budgets here in the past,” McLain said. “I don’t think we’ve adopted $5.6 million dollar deficit budgets, but I believe that $1 to $2.5 million dollar deficit budgets are very workable for us to maneuver around.”
Property taxes are expected to comprise nearly 86% of the district’s revenue.
The district is working with a state-mandated compressed tax rate that aims to reduce the growth rate of property taxes.
The state legislature is also considering ways to further lower tax rates.
McClain proposed the “golden pennies” strategy as a potential funding source for the district.
Texas law applies the term to the first eight pennies of tax effort a district can assess above its maximum compressed maintenance and operations (M&O) tax rate.
“Anything above 5 cents requires voter approval,” McLain said. “Our golden pennies are worth almost $1.5 million a penny at this point.”
According to the Texas Association of School Boards, “a district raises as much revenue per penny as the tax base will allow. State funds then bring the yield up to the guaranteed level for each penny.”
State school district funding is based on student attendance.
Golden pennies have the highest yield.
The district would need to call an election for voters to decide on three additional golden pennies.
If approved, the change could generate more than $4 million for the district.
The money is not subject to state recapture.
Board president Eric Bergquist noted that the funds would go toward initiatives such as increasing teacher pay.
Compensation boosts for teachers could cost the district as much as $2.5 million.
“This community is nothing if not supportive of education,” Bergquist said.
Comal ISD voters approved a similar golden penny proposal in its last bond election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.