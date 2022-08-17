The New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center was a sea of Unicorn blue on Tuesday when New Braunfels ISD took over for a day of district and community pride.
Hosted by the New Braunfels ISD Education Foundation, the event known as the New Braunfels ISD Education Expo welcomed teachers across the district to gear up for back to school and connect educators to valuable resources.
The event, which has been held for several years, serves as the foundation’s largest fundraiser, with profits going toward grants to help teachers in the classrooms and financially support field trips for second through fifth grades.
“We give them some money to help them out in their classroom, because decorating a classroom is not a cheap thing,” said Reagan Parks, the executive director of New Braunfels ISD Education Foundation. “When you’re starting out new, you have nothing.”
There were 35 vendors specializing in health services such as medical, dental and vision, recreation services and learning support services like Mathnasium in New Braunfels.
Those in attendance also got to visit with several nonprofits like the Crisis Center of Comal County, community providers such as New Braunfels Utilities and Das Rec, and resources like the Texas Classroom Teachers Association.
“New Braunfels is a growing community, and (the event) allows them to get a one-stop shop view as to some of the businesses that are in town that they can tap into, and what’s out there to provide for them, whether it be helping them out in their classroom, or just help (them as) individuals,” Parks said.
For every stop at a booth, those in attendance earned a sticker on their bingo card, which helped encourage educators to take advantage of everything the expo had to offer.
Each sticker on their card got them one step closer to a chance at winning prizes. Up for grabs were useful items for the classroom such as a mini refrigerator and coffee maker, gift cards and tech accessories, and the big ticket prize — a virtual reality headset.
Vendors also sought to support their local educators by giving away prizes such as gift cards to help with their back-to-school needs.
“This is our kickoff event … this is the big welcome that gets everybody pumped up,” Parks said. “(Everyone is) just kind of getting reacquainted and ready to rock and roll to welcome all the kids next week.”
New and existing educators also got a chance to mingle with members of district departments such as communication, and were greeted with a free T-shirt handed out by district administrators, including Superintendent Cade Smith.
“We got the entire cabinet team here, just giving out a shirt to all the teachers and all the staff just to show them how much we support them and love them, and (we are) looking forward to a great year,” Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.