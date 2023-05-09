New Braunfels Independent School District is busy building a new high school, while simultaneously renovating its flagship high school.
The new Long Creek High School will be offering two programs that are new to the district, officials said during Monday’s school board meeting.
Kara Bock, the district’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said both high schools will have a seven-period school day.
“At New Braunfels High School we will have automotive technology and Junior ROTC,” Bock said. “At Long Creek, culinary arts and industrial trade, which is your construction science.”
Bock said student surveys helped decide on the new courses at Long Creek.
The district is converting the current Ninth Grade Center campus into the new four-year high school.
Long Creek construction is funded by a $122 million bond, which voters approved in 2021.
The school on Klein Meadows Road will officially open in the fall of 2024.
Bock said the different programs mean the district will likely need at least two buses shuttling students between campuses throughout the day.
“Let’s say a student at Long Creek High School was in our automotive technology program — we would need to be able to bus them to New Braunfels High School to receive their courses and then back to Long Creek for the rest of their day, or vice versa,” she said. “That’s still in the planning stages.”
Upper-level courses, such as fourth- and fifth-year language classes, may be offered at only one campus, depending on student interest.
Interim superintendent James Largent said the district plans to present monthly Long Creek updates to ensure a “seamless transition to the new high school.”
Board members were also given a glimpse of proposed renovations at New Braunfels High School.
The school was built in the 1960s.
Voters approved a $102.8 million bond proposition in 2021 to fund the campus replacement’s first phase.
That work includes a new three-story academic wing, new career and technical education spaces, and relocating the JROTC facility, tennis courts and practice field.
Huckabee architect Jason Andrus showed the board a draft 3-D video rendering of what NBHS will look like.
“We do have a lot of the exposed concrete shown,” Andrus said. “That was part of the design aesthetic that we talked about, trying to hearken back to some of the Wurstfest architecture that you see out there and around New Braunfels. A lot of natural light, exposed steel, to give it that New Braunfels flavor.”
The district expects the first phase to be finished in fall 2025.
Another bond proposition would likely be needed to fund Phase 2 at NBHS.
