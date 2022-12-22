When 11-year-old Eleanor Azzano found out her physical education teacher at Walnut Springs Elementary, Erik Woods, was partially color blind she knew she had to do something to help.
“He said that it’s harder to just differentiate colors than to actually name them,” Azzano said. “He can see some colors, and other colors get mixed up, like red and orange together, and blue and purple … I kind of felt bad for him that he couldn’t see all the different colors.”
Curious about being color blind and ways to correct the issue, Azzano went to YouTube where she watched a video of a kid seeing colors for the first time after receiving color blind glasses.
After watching a few videos, Azzano dug a little deeper by asking if her coach had ever tried color blind glasses and finding out what spectrum he had.
Once she collected the information she went to work researching the best pair of glasses that fit his needs.
The ones Azzano selected cost a whopping $250.
When Azzano approached her mother and told her what she wanted to do she was immediately on board and encouraged her to raise the funds herself to pay for them.
“I was surprised at how quickly she wanted to get it done — it was like there was a fire under her,” her mother, Emily Azzano said. “She’s always got a cause and a change that she wants to make … so we just tried to support her and empower her to accomplish whatever she has on her heart.”
Azzano’s came up with a way to raise the money by holding a bake sale.
“She just did it full steam ahead on her own,” her mother said. “She started planning the menu that night, and just had a bunch of ideas for who she was going to ask and how she would ask, and she was practicing her speech on what she would say (to make the sale).”
The fifth-grader sought out some of her parent’s co-workers to purchase some of the baked goods and asked friends and family to donate to the cause.
After two months of fundraising, Azzano had nearly reached the $250 goal, but still needed a little more.
To cover the remaining cost of the glasses, Azzano dipped into her personal savings.
When the day finally arrived to present her coach with the thoughtful gift, Azzano was buzzing with excitement.
Woods opened several layers of boxes to get to the gift inside, but when the contents were finally revealed he was shocked by what he found.
“He didn’t realize that they were actually color blind glasses,” Azzano said. “He looked at them, and they had these tinted lenses, and they didn’t look like sunglasses, (then he realized they were) actually color blind glasses.”
Upon the realization, Woods put them on and took them off before putting them back on again in near disbelief.
“It was a very thoughtful gift,” Woods said. “When I put the glasses on, the colors around me were more vibrant and distinguishable.”
After the initial shock wore off, the coach jumped to his feet and started pointing to a bracelet adorned with an array of colors — ones he’d frequently mix up — and began enthusiastically identifying them.
“I think he liked them,” Azzano said. “That was just really special because I really wanted to do it, and I really wanted to be able to, and just to get to (the point where I gave them to him) was really exciting.”
