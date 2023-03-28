Teachers across Texas are leaving the profession in droves.
Salary isn’t always the number one factor in their decision, but it certainly plays a role.
Now, the New Braunfels Independent School District Board of Trustees is considering how to increase pay for teachers and other employees.
Kathy Kenney, NBISD’s chief human resources officer, said the area’s high cost of living means that salaries are especially important when recruiting new and experienced teachers.
“If we can offer more and we can be a little more competitive than our neighbors, then we look better,” Kenney said.
A 2019 Texas law mandates that 30% of a school district’s budget goes to increasing staff compensation.
The Texas Association of School Boards compared NBISD salaries to other regional school districts.
TASB consultants presented their recommendations to the school board on Monday.
New Braunfels ISD offers a starting teacher salary of $52,500.
The district’s average teacher earns $57,685.
According to TASB, the local market median is $53,200 for a starting teacher salary, and $59,282 for the average teacher.
Consultant Nicolle Gee-Guzman noted that the district salaries for teachers with five or fewer years experience are comparable to regional pay.
But beginning at the 10-year mark, there are larger gaps between NBISD salaries and other districts.
“Not every district can lead the market,” Gee-Guzman said. “As long as you are not the last in your peer group — if you can be somewhere around the middle or higher — that makes you able to recruit teachers.”
Consultants’ recommendations could boost a new teacher’s starting salary at NBISD to $54,600.
Salary for a five-year teacher could increase from $55,604 to $56,768 or $57,310, depending on the model the board chooses.
Base salaries for a 20-year teacher would increase from $61,154 to as high as $63,020 under the consultants’ plan.
General pay increases could cost NBISD an additional $2.13 million to $2.52 million.
Several board members disagreed with calculating pay increases on the median teacher salary for each peer group.
Trustee John Tucker said that the strategy could be bad for morale.
“Personally, if I was a senior teacher and I got the same pay raise as a starting teacher, I would be furious, and I’d be looking to see where else I can work,” Tucker said.
TASB officials noted that most surrounding districts use the method.
New Braunfels ISD offers stipends for bilingual teachers and teachers with master’s degrees.
The consultants recommended adding a stipend for special education teachers.
“This could help with recruitment and retention in these hard-to-fill areas,” Gee-Guzman said.
New Braunfels ISD has nearly 10,000 students and about 1,150 full-time employees.
Board president Eric Bergquist reminded his colleagues that more competitive salaries was the top priority from a recent staff survey.
“When we take a look at the surrounding districts, we are behind,” Bergquist said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.