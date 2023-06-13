Bright yellow buses will be out in full force this week at the New Braunfels Independent School District “Ride and Drive” event on Thursday, June 15 at the NBISD Transportation Center at 2621 Klein Way.
Being a school bus driver is “not just about driving a bus,” said Kirstie Marquess, the district transportation department’s safety and training coordinator.
“It’s about heart and compassion,” she said. “You have to care about these kids and care about their families.”
During Thursday’s event from 4 to 7 p.m., students, parents and interested drivers can ride in the buses.
“It helps get everyone accustomed with our buses, so next time you pass by a bus, you have an idea of what’s going on inside,” Marquess said. “They may look a little different from when you last rode a bus.”
The free event will have food and drinks and face-painting.
Licensed drivers 18 years and older can also drive a bus in the middle school parking lot with Marquess as an instructor.
“That’s a chance for anyone to see if being a bus driver would be a good fit and if they can handle the vehicle,” Marquess said.
Bus drivers in Texas must have a CDL license, be 21 years old and pass a Texas Department of Transportation physical.
It’s the ideal job for someone who loves early mornings, Marquess said.
“We are part of the community,” she said. “We focus on getting our students to and from school safely, but we also work hard to keep every other car on the road safe.”
For more information about the Ride and Drive event, call 830-627-6150.
