Art designed by some of New Braunfels Independent School District’s youngest Picassos was presented to each board member last Monday in honor of board appreciation month.
While showing the board appreciation isn’t all that new, the concept of showing appreciation through art as a keepsake was relatively new — at least to the district.
“I (thought) it’d be important to have something meaningful for them to remember their service as a board member because they won’t be on the board forever,” NBISD Director of Fine Arts Marty Lenard said. “We definitely wanted to do something where the intent was that they could hang it in their office or hang it at home and it would spark a memory of joy and service to the New Braunfels community.”
The project began in December when Lenard approached elementary art educators about creating art for the district’s most underappreciated public servants.
Lenard didn’t have to say much to get the fine arts instructors on board with the idea.
Fine arts teachers at seven elementary schools, one for each board member, took up the cause of engaging their students to learn more about the board and what they do and turn it into meaningful art.
One of the most important things Lenard wanted when he embarked on the project was that the students be the driving force behind the design.
Those leading the team of young artists helped channel design concepts by discussing what it meant to serve the community.
“We really wanted the students to know that (the board members are) devoting their time, their energy and their talents to serve New Braunfels ISD,” Lenard said.
Under the tight deadline some schools manifested that idea through thumb prints while others focused on service-related quotes to capture the overarching theme.
The artists assigned to the board members weren’t by chance.
When planning the project Lenard tried to dig into the history of each board member and coordinate the elementary school based on research findings.
Board member David Heefner, who has a long-standing history with the board, once taught at Carl Schurz Elementary School so the students there became the visionaries behind his art piece.
In the end seven unique artistic renderings of gratitude were presented to each board member by the elementary school art teachers on behalf of the students.
It was a moment several weeks in the making that took each elected board member by surprise with some ignoring the flash of the camera to admire the student’s hard work.
“I think that getting something like that is touching, so I think that was kind of what we were looking for — a reaction of surprise and gratitude and I think they felt that,” Lenard said. “I think that’s important during a recognition for people that give up a lot of their time, catch heat, sometimes from different topics, or what’s going on in the community. But in the end, they’re donating their time, and I think that that was what we were really wanting to show that appreciation for.”
The special presentation at the board meeting featured artwork by students from Klein Road Elementary School for Megan Stratemann-Willis, Memorial Elementary for John Tucker, Voss Farms Elementary for Morgan Renaud, Veramendi Elementary for Steve Minus, Walnut Springs Elementary for Nancy York and Seele Elementary for Board President Eric Bergquist.
“Every board member was touched, and surprised, by the beautiful artwork we received on Monday for board appreciation,” Bergquist said. “The thought and creativity that went into these pieces reflects the talents of our students and the commitment of our fine arts department. These treasured gifts will be on display for each of us and are a reminder why we serve our community.”
