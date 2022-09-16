All eyes were on the newest New Braunfels ISD Education Foundation’s Distinguished Unicorn Alumni honorees at their annual dinner Wednesday evening.
The awards were bestowed to three worthy recipients — a “living legend” with New Braunfels family ties dating to the early 1900s, a community volunteer who’s involved in everything from ministry leadership to history preservation, and a teacher who defied the odds to impact education.
The awards were presented by the New Braunfels ISD Education Foundation, which was established in 1999 as a way to provide additional financial assistance for the school district, its teachers and its students.
Every year the foundation honors New Braunfels High School graduates who’ve made an impact in the community, and demonstrated leadership and morality in their personal and public lives through businesses, charities and other endeavors.
The award developed in 2004 just added three more recipients to its roster — Atanacio Campos, Carolyn Phelan and Denise Ortiz.
Atanacio Campos
The class of 1967 graduate comes from a Hispanic family with an impact on New Braunfels history — Campos’ father was the city’s first Hispanic police officer.
Campos credits his family and upbringing for his affinity to contribute to the community, which has given them so much.
“My whole family has always worked hard to contribute,” Campos said. “My father was the first Hispanic policeman in this town and he was involved in civic organizations. He taught us that if you really want to make a home here, you have to contribute, and we’ve taken that seriously.”
Campos has served the community by sitting for over 20 years on the board of New Braunfels Utilities, where he helped add new wastewater plants and increase water volume in the area.
In addition Campos has been involved with the City of New Braunfels’ Workforce Housing and Bond Advisory Committee, the American Public Power Association Policy Makers Council, New Braunfels Impact Fee Advisory Board and the New Braunfels Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee.
“There is a platform for making contributions and it doesn’t take a whole lot — just takes a little bit of an effort,” the father of three said. “It’s like laying a brick sidewalk. You just lay down one brick at a time and after a while, you look back and you’ve done a lot of work. Little efforts and being kind to people and being respectful leads to a good life.”
Carolyn Phelan
After graduating New Braunfels High School in 1985, Phelan dedicated time to her family and supported her husband, who was active duty military. Everywhere she went Phelan used her free time to volunteer and help the church.
Settling back down in her hometown, Phelan’s continued ministry outreach and took roles in several organizations such as the Finance Board of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, the worship committee and served as ministries coordinator.
“I always tell people to be Christ to others, you know be the hands and feet of Christ,” Phelan said. “Much is given to me, much has to be given in return. You have to be nice to people and do good things.”
Also on Phelan’s extensive list is being the Comal County Aggie Moms’ Club’s president, where people can sometimes find her using her baking and decorating talents for fundraisers.
She is also active in the preservation of New Braunfels history and works with The Sophienburg Museum and Archives, New Braunfels Historic Museum Association and the Comal County Historical Commission.
Phelan also takes pride in passing along her knowledge to the next generation. One of her most cherished teaching endeavors is teaching 4-H kids to identify types of grass in the rangelands in hopes of making long-term environmental impact.
“I’m teaching these kids and we’re developing relationships, and we’re teaching them about stewardship of our lands and our renewable resources — that matters,” Phelan said.
Denise Ortiz
Born and raised in New Braunfels, Ortiz has only known New Braunfels ISD education — and it had a big impact on her life.
The New Braunfels High School graduate differed slightly from her peers, and had a slightly different high school experience.
Besides her extracurriculars and studies, Ortiz also juggled the challenges of being a teen mother — but that never stopped her.
The support of her nonjudgmental teachers helped Ortiz find a path to higher education. She went to school with the intention of becoming a nurse and worked toward a biology degree while substituting at her alma mater.
As a substitute, Ortiz found her passion for teaching and switched gears, earning her biology degree and teaching certification.
Ortiz is in her 25th year teaching at New Braunfels High School and often shares her story of overcoming adversity with her students.
While teaching, the educator obtained her master’s degree, and has gone on to share her science expertise by working with the College Board. Ortiz serves as a co-chair on the AP Environmental Science Development Committee, which helps develop AP courses.
Her hard work and dedication to student education earned her several teaching accolades, including New Braunfels High School Teacher of the Year and District Secondary Teacher of the Year.
“I am honored and humbled to be part of such a prestigious group of Unicorn Hall of Famers,” Ortiz said. “This recognition is an indication of how I have been blessed by the most amazing family and friends who continue to support all of my endeavors. I hope to continue to uphold the traditions and values of Unicorn alumni.”
