The NBISD Board of Trustees acknowledged the previous year’s advancements in staff training and provided programs as well as discussed further goals for the 2023-2024 school year Monday night.
Kelley Shipman, the district’s first director of counseling, presented a Texas Model Aligned-Comprehensive School Counseling Program. A model such as this in place ensures that students receive optimal support, school counseling follows state laws, and that the district’s mission and goals are supported, Shipman said.
The four components counselors abide by in their programs include guidance curriculum, responsive services, individual planning and system support. The state of Texas recommends specific percentages of time that school counselors should be spending in each component.
Last school year, NBISD counselors formed a counselor advisory team, completed an applied suicide intervention skills training and updated mental health intervention protocol. Looking ahead, they are seeking to increase the number of direct student services, drug abuse and suicide prevention/awareness programs, tailored professional development for counseling teams and accessible resources for parents.
“I just want to say that I just really appreciate that you have had the vision for a position such as mine,” Shipman said. “I am honored that it was me and these kiddos have really benefited from the counselors being in the right lanes.”
Regarding more goals for the 2023-2024 school year, Director of Health Services Karen Schwind shared several initiatives of the NBISD School Health Advisory Council. These included continuing the Healthy School Program, supporting mental health training for students and staff, revisiting prior garden plots and others.
In the executive session, members discussed findings from the Districtwide Intruder Detection Audit Report, said Director of Safety and Security Stephen Brown. These audits are conducted as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s school safety directives and aim to identify how campuses can improve student safety.
The next regular board meeting is to take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 14 in the NBISD Administration Center Boardroom.
