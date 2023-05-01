Parents and community members will soon have a chance to meet the next superintendent of New Braunfels Independent School District.
Last week, the district announced Leander ISD Chief of Staff Laurelyn Arterbury as the lone finalist for the superintendent position.
NBISD will host a meet-and-greet reception on Thursday, May 4 at 6 p.m. in the NBISD boardroom at 1000 N Walnut Ave.
In a statement, Arterbury said she views her new role as “a partnership.”
“I am excited to learn more about the history of our district and to hear the hopes and dreams of NBISD moving forward,” Arterbury said. “Together, we can create a district that is second to none in academic achievement, student and staff well-being, and community engagement.”
The school board must wait 21 days before voting on final approval of Arterbury’s contract.
Arterbury has been with Leander ISD since 2016. In addition to chief of staff, she has also served as executive director of college and career pathways, area superintendent, and interim chief technology officer.
“She surpassed all of our expectations, and we have no doubt she will be a great leader for this growing community,” said NBISD board president Eric Bergquist. “She upholds our beliefs and will lead us to the next level.”
Arterbury also worked for Round Rock ISD for 16 years.
She was principal at Westwood High School, and associate principal at Stony Point High School and 9th Grade Center.
Arterbury was also a teacher and department chair at Stony Point.
She was an adjunct professor at Baylor University and Concordia University.
Arterbury received a bachelor’s degree in history from The University of Texas at Austin, a master’s degree in educational administration from Texas State University and a doctorate in educational administration from Texas A&M University.
Arterbury has two children who will attend NBISD schools next year.
She is a member of the American Association of School Administrators, the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, the Texas Association of School Administrators, and Region 13’s executive board for the Texas Council of Women School Executives.
The district anticipates that Arterbury’s first day will be May 30.
She will replace Cade Smith, who resigned as superintendent in March after less than two years in the position.
