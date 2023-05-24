The Unicorn legacy will live on in a revamped New Braunfels High School.
School administrators and students gathered on Wednesday to celebrate a groundbreaking on the first phase of renovations at NBHS.
New Braunfels Independent School District voters approved a $102.8 million bond proposition in 2021 to start the campus replacement.
District construction services director Mark Liggett said this first phase should be finished by the fall of 2025.
“This timeline factors in the need of building a new high school adjacent to an existing comprehensive campus, and maintaining the functionality of an existing structure within a landlocked site,” Liggett said. “It’s kind of a challenge. We’re looking forward to it.”
Phase 1 will build a new 196,000 square-foot, three-story classroom wing.
The building will have a new commons area and library, career and technical education classrooms and general education classrooms.
Construction crews will relocate the JROTC facility, tennis courts and practice field to build the addition.
It’s a “new era” for a historic campus, said Eric Bergquist, NBISD board president and a New Braunfels High School alum.
“For the past 60 years this building has served us well,” Bergquist said. “With the continued growth in our community, this will not be the last school we build or need, nor will it be the last high school we build.”
The current New Braunfels High School was built in 1964.
The 6A school has nearly 2,000 students in 10th to 12th grades.
Freshmen will return to NBHS in the fall of 2024.
Phase 2 of the campus replacement will likely need to be funded by a future bond proposal.
James Largent, interim NBISD superintendent, said the 2021 bond program projects will help the district “keep up with the growth” in the region.
“That bond campaign was the largest to date and was crafted to ensure that the next generation of students have equitable facilities for decades to come,” Largent said.
NBISD is also building a second high school.
Long Creek High School — home of the Dragons — will officially open in the fall of 2024 at the site of the current Ninth Grade Center.
The 2021 bond also funded the $122 million Long Creek construction project.
