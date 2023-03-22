The New Braunfels ISD Board of Trustees is going back to a trusted name due to the vacancy left by the recent resignation of former superintendent Cade Smith.
The board announced Tuesday, March 21 that Dr. James M. Largent will be the interim superintendent of NBISD. Largent is set to take over for acting superintendent Kara Bock on Monday, March 27.
NBISD Board President Eric Bergquist said trustees are excited to welcome back Largent after he served in a similar capacity in 2021. Largent previously took over as NBISD’s interim superintendent in March of 2021 following the departure of Randy Moczygemba, who retired.
“He did a great job for us as interim superintendent two years ago and he was our first call when this need arose again,” Bergquist said. “We look forward to working with him again and are excited he will lead the district through the end of the school year. We know our Unicorn community will welcome him back."
Largent has been in the education field for over 33 years and has more than two decades' worth of experience as a superintendent in separate school districts statewide. Largent, who retired in 2018, has served as a superintendent at Granbury ISD, as well as Rusk ISD and Chireno ISD.
During his career, Largent has also been a high school principal in Queen City ISD and an assistant principal at Coldspring-Oakhurst ISD.
"I am honored once again to have been selected to work with the students and staff at New Braunfels ISD,” Largent said. “I thoroughly enjoyed the time I spent with the team, staff and community previously and can’t wait to get back. I look forward to continuing the great things going on in NBISD, and I want everyone to know how excited I am to get to work first thing Monday morning."
