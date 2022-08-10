Greater flexibility in setting a school start date and the ability to take stricter disciplinary action are just some of the things on the way for the New Braunfels Independent School District.
The changes are part of a plan, approved by the school board on Monday, designed to alleviate strain in the learning environment and take pressure off teachers — one of the factors contributing to a shortage of teachers across the state.
It was executed under a “District of Innovation” plan, which is a method granting school districts freedom to deviate from state education statutes.
The legislature passed the bill creating the process in 2015, and 80% of public schools in the state now use it.
“(There has been) a lot of in-depth conversations about this and I think this is a big step for the district,” Superintendent Cade Smith said. “It gives us the opportunity to start investigating and looking into (these flexibilities) and start making some decisions centered around students and not around statutes.”
Under state law, public schools in Texas typically begin on the fourth Monday of August. Exemption from the statute will allow for an earlier start date — taking the local tourism industry into consideration when adjusting.
Statutes also require students attend 90% of classes on days school is in session to receive credit. The plan provides wiggle room for alternative options to receive credit, including online classes and project-based learning while considering the needs of students with medical conditions or different learning styles.
In response to shortages of teachers across the state, the district is preparing by relaxing certifications in the event it can’t find applicants to fill open positions. The exemption allows the district to set qualifications for hire.
Another area where NBISD is making changes is in dealing with behavioral issues.
Current statutes limit students to no more than a three-day suspension and bans students under third grade from suspension.
The plan will now allow the administration to give out different punishments for more serious issues such as weapon, drug and assault offenses.
For students under the third grade level, staff can remove students exhibiting repeat behavioral issues from the classroom. The action is meant as a last resort, and seeks to maintain the function of the learning environment while protecting students and staff.
Following the plan’s passing, it will head to the commissioner’s office for final signature and go into effect.
The plan, which will be readopted every five years, can be amended and rescinded by the board at any time, allowing for further flexibility as the district grows. To view the plan in its entirety, visit www.nbisd.org/page/dis.doi .
