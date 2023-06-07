The New Braunfels Interfaith Association has planned its second annual interfaith Pride worship service.
The service will be held on Thursday, June 8 at 6:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church.
The event is meant to unite individuals of every faith and background to celebrate diversity, acceptance and love in the New Braunfels community.
Moreover, the interfaith Pride worship service will aim to show the association’s support to the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.
The service will consist of speakers from different religious traditions who share their unique perspectives on why love for all and acceptance is essential.
Songs and prayers will be provided and led by local musicians and spiritual leaders.
According to Father Ripp Hardaway of St. John’s Episcopal Church, people tend to be frugal when it comes to their idea of the unconditional love of God, but those at St. John’s work to help people understand that love.
Because of this, St. John’s Episcopal Church recognizes the importance of hosting this year’s service.
Rev. Carla Cheatham of Faith Church (UCC) also looks forward to participating in the interfaith service for the second year.
Cheatham said that last year’s service was a crucial reminder of the significance of the community unifying to celebrate acceptance and love and hopes that this year’s service will be even more impactful.
St. John’s Episcopal Church is located at 312 South Guenther Ave., and everyone in the community is welcome to attend the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.