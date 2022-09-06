The New Braunfels IDEA Forum, a collective of organizations and individuals committed to practices and a mindset around care and value for all, will host a pledge party on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the McKenna Events Center to spread awareness about this mentality and build community solidarity.
Short for inclusion, diversity, equity and awareness, the IDEA Forum examines racial, economic and social inequities in New Braunfels while promoting dialogue and cooperation among residents and developing solutions for a lasting understanding of all groups within the community.
According to organizers, the idea behind Wednesday’s IDEA Forum event is to encourage everyone to publicly pledge to recognize all individuals’ rights by accepting everyone without prejudice and treating people of diverse backgrounds with respect, kindness and compassion.
The event will be open to the public with drop-in hours from 10-11:30 a.m. Pledge cards will be available, as well as photo opportunities, door prizes and refreshments.
New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman is slated to provide remarks at 10:30 a.m.
“New Braunfels is a community that cares,” Brockman said. “We value each other and our diversity and recognize that we all have a role to play in each other’s success. The IDEA Forum was created through a belief system that we can achieve more together through shared understanding of different perspectives.”
While the IDEA Forum was created in 2020, the group has already raised awareness within the New Braunfels Police Department and has made strong connections with the New Braunfels MLK Association, the local LULAC chapter and several religious organizations in the area.
The IDEA Forum was initially convened through the city of New Braunfels leadership and staff, but the McKenna Foundation assumed administration duties to ensure the sustainability of the effort.
“The path to community development success in New Braunfels is paved with sharing, listening, and partnerships,” said Alice Jewell, CEO of the McKenna Foundation. “McKenna has embodied these practices for decades and enthusiastically supports members of the IDEA Forum to ensure this positive narrative prevails.”
For additional information on the IDEA Forum and future events, visit www.nbideaforum.com.
