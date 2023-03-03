A New Braunfels High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave following allegations of inappropriate conduct, according to an email sent to parents on Thursday.
Principal Chris Smith wrote in the email that the allegations were reported to school administration on Wednesday afternoon.
“We took immediate action to investigate this matter thoroughly,” Smith said. “The New Braunfels Police Department was notified and is now in charge of the investigation, of which we are cooperating fully.”
Smith said the school could not provide specific details about the allegations.
The principal said the employee is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the police investigation.
“In the meantime, I encourage you to speak with your children about the importance of speaking up if they witness or experience any behavior that makes them feel uncomfortable,” Smith said. “We have resources available, including our counseling staff, to support any students who may need it.”
New Braunfels Independent School District representatives could not provide further comment about the allegations beyond the principal’s statements.
New Braunfels Police Department spokesperson David Ferguson confirmed that police are investigating the allegations.
“The investigation is ongoing,” Ferguson said, “and additional details would be released should charges be filed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.