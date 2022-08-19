Macy Olmos spent her prom night in the hospital.
This is just one of the moments teens look forward to, and Olmos had it missed during her junior year at New Braunfels High School — because of COVID-19.
“I was gonna go to prom,” Olmos said. “I had two different dress options, got my nails done, and then we spent prom night in the hospital.”
For the past seven months, Olmos has been in and out of hospitals because she is physically unable to eat as a complication from contracting COVID-19 in July 2020.
Shortly after contracting COVID-19, Olmos began exhibiting signs of gastrointestinal distress her mother attributed to her Type 1 diabetes. Following a visit with health professionals, who suggested she may have a gluten allergy, her mother purged gluten from the home.
It worked — until it didn’t.
In January Olmos woke with severe stomach issues and was taken to the hospital. She was treated for what was believed to be a stomach bug and sent home — but symptoms persisted.
She was admitted to the hospital for tests — such as ultrasounds, X-rays and gastric emptying studies — and they all came back normal. With nothing left to be done, Olmos was released with no answers.
“I thought we were kind of going home on a death sentence like, ‘How long can you go without eating?”’ Olmos said. “At that point I had lost so much weight that I was scared for my mom to touch me. I felt like she was gonna touch me and my body was gonna crumble.”
The teen was placed on a liquid diet, and was monitored by her gastroenterologist. Symptoms worsened and it wasn’t long before Olmos was back in the hospital.
It was during this visit that Olmos’ family was alerted by doctors that there was an increase in cases of young kids with gastric nerve issues post COVID-19.
Olmos’ family had taken every precaution against the pandemic, including quarantine. Olmos still can’t pinpoint where and how she contracted the virus.
While a mild case, the long-term impact to her body has been life altering.
“(People’s) eyes need to open up and they need to talk to someone who has had it — who COVID has destroyed their body,” Olmos said. “I was the person who said, ‘Oh, guys, it’s not that big of a deal — it’s nothing,’ … but I regret saying that, because look what it did to me — it ruined my life.”
Olmos found herself back in the hospital in February, this time leaving with a feeding tube. After six weeks she was eating on her own and the tube was removed. A few months later she was back at the hospital.
“You can only hear (nothing is wrong with you) so much without feeling like, well, are they gonna fix me? When are they gonna fix me? Do they know how to fix me?” Olmos said.
There isn’t a name for what she has.
Olmos has survived with help from a feeding tube since April — a device she says makes it difficult to shower and swim.
The blisters and cuts to her nose get easily infected, and peeling the tape from her face when needed is painful.
“You get put on 50 different pills a day and you’re trying to swallow all these pills, you have a tube in the back of your throat — it’s really hard,” Olmos said. “Then not only do you have to get used to a tube on your face, then the rumors start at school.”
She hasn’t been to school since the ordeal started, opting to stay home in fear of contracting the virus again with a compromised immune system.
Her absence from school didn’t go unnoticed.
Her disappearance caused rumors to spread of an eating disorder, and without a diagnosis, Olmos had no way to defend herself.
“What do I do? Do I go to the school to make an announcement on the intercom?” Olmos said. “I have a medical mystery … They don’t know what’s wrong with me and they don’t know what to do, but I have a feeding tube, what do you say?”
It took some time to adjust to the tube, which she depends on for nourishment, but she still felt self conscious about it.
She found herself inside most days — afraid of the stares and whispers.
Olmos eventually found acceptance through social media — meeting people who are going through the same thing. She learned she had an opportunity to educate people on her condition as well as how to act around people like her.
“I feel like we should not be treated differently,” Olmos said. “I do understand that (feeding tubes are) something different, but it’s now becoming more of a common thing, and it should be something that is more normalized.”
After months of not attending public school, Olmos is returning — determined not to let her condition ruin her senior year.
“(Between COVID-19 and her illness) she really hasn’t had much of a high school experience,” said her mother, Tracy Olmos. “She’s really adamant on going to school this year in person, and she isn’t embarrassed about the tube anymore. She’s just gonna rock it, and go and wear a mask and we’re gonna try to navigate this.”
This year she will once again don her uniform and cheer the Unicorns to victory, wake up early to spend time on her appearance, and see the faces of her peers as she passes them in the hall.
