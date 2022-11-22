The floats and towering balloons won’t be the only attractions coming down 34th Street — one of New Braunfels’ own will be marching with the Macy’s Great American Marching Band in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
New Braunfels High School junior Lucia Cuellar-Ysaguirre has been playing the flute since sixth grade when she developed talent for the instrument that would set her on a path to New York City.
While Cuellar-Ysaguirre has been at it for a bit, she never imagined her efforts would take her all the way to the Big Apple.
“If you asked me a month before I even knew about the audition if I would be in the parade, I’d be like, ‘No. How would I even audition for that?’” the 16-year-old said.
The teen has been an active member of the New Braunfels High School marching band from the beginning of her high school career — it was where her passion for music grew.
“Marching band has definitely taken over my life, but it’s worth it,” Cuellar-Ysaguirre said.
Countless hours of practice in grueling weather conditions has taught her to become more independent and help her handle stressful situations — life lessons many learn marching.
“When I’m (in band) I forget … everything that bothers me outside of band is just gone,” the musician said. “That’s why on the weekends I do a lot of outside of school stuff just because it gets my mind off of things.”
One of those outside activities has been preparing for the parade, which New Braunfels High School Head Band Director David Eckert knew nothing about at first.
“Honestly, I wasn’t surprised because that’s kind of the type of student that she is,” Eckert said. “It didn’t surprise me that she had done it and succeeded at it — just surprised me that she was doing it to begin with.”
Eckert and other directors helped nurture the flute player’s talent and guided her toward her future goals — the directors and her bandmates are behind her 100%.
“When we announced it at the last meeting and the last concert … people were just ecstatic,” Eckert said. “The community really gets behind the arts and really gets behind the program, so I expect them to watch.”
Cuellar-Ysaguirre did let one band director into the fold — Assistant Band Director Kyle Day, who helped with the audition.
With help from Day, Cuellar-Ysaguirre recorded the video audition and submitted it in September, and heard back the following week.
“I was sitting in algebra class (when) I got the email, and the email (said) ‘Congratulations,’ and I was like, ‘No way,’” Cuellar-Ysaguirre said.
Ever since she got the news Cuellar-Ysaguirre has been pouring time and energy preparing for the trip to New York City while still keeping up with her marching band commitments.
Cuellar-Ysaguirre and her family, who are avid parade watchers, couldn’t be more excited to see the ambitious teen march on a national stage.
As a band booster, mother Carol Ysaguirre is a huge supporter of the high school band and the young musician, encouraging her to pursue opportunities outside of school such as the parade.
“To be recognized on a national level — it just makes (her mother) and I so proud and so hopeful of what she’s yet to accomplish,” Ysaguirre said.
This isn’t the end of the flute player — only a step along the way to achieving her dreams of studying music at the University of Southern California and performing professionally.
