Alumni of New Braunfels High School will be under the Krause’s Pavilion Thursday, Oct. 20 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. for the first all-class reunion, with the Rick Cavender Band playing from 6-9 p.m.
It is being called Homecoming 2022 and is a kickoff for what many locals hope to be a monthly alumni gathering at Krause’s. While the focus has been on classes from the 1950s and 1960s, all classes are welcome.
Many classes do monthly breakfasts and lunches, but locals have repeatedly talked about having multi-class reunions and this serves to do just that, according to organizer Jean Lehmann Wilson of the New Braunfels graduating class of 1964.
For added information, or for those who have not registered through their class contact person, email jeanfaces@aol.com and include your full name (including name at time of graduation) and your class year.
