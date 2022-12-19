When 17-year-old Noah Vargas didn’t make the basketball team, his mother and aunt devised a plan to release some frustration by taking him to throw axes.
Little did they know Vargas showed a raw talent for the sport that would take him all the way to the World Axe Throwing Championship only a short year later.
At the 2022 World Axe Throwing Championship held in Appleton, Wisconsin the New Braunfels High School alum went toe-to-toe with some of the best throwers in the world to emerge as the 10th best competitive thrower on Earth.
What used to be a sport reserved for lumberjack competitions has morphed into one of the country’s latest sporting fads, with axe throwing locations popping up in most major cities.
Similar to darts, axe throwing requires the wielder to hurl the axe at a board with a target printed on it, and the area the axe sticks to determines how many points someone is awarded.
The outer rings grant the thrower fewer points than the inner rings, with the bullseye counting for 6 points.
If a thrower manages to impale one of two blue dots located on one of the outermost rings known as the killshot it’s worth a whopping 8 points.
The player with the most points after 10 throws wins the round.
For recreational throwers it can be all fun and games, but professional throwers are spending hours a week training to be the best at what they do.
Vargas, a future EMT, spends roughly an hour a day throwing to perfect what he describes as a left-handed flick arm movement that doesn’t require as much power as one would think.
“It’s all about control — the more control you have, the better you’ll be,” Vargas said.
To be invited to the world championships, Vargas had to place in the top 64 throwers of one of four competition seasons.
After attending throwing tournaments in Texas, Pennsylvania, Arkansas and Colorado, Vargas ranked third for his season.
“(To watch) how far he’s come in the past year, to be able to compete against people who have been doing it for years and do as well as he has — proud is an understatement,” said Monica Carney, Vargas’ mother. “When we went to watch the 2021 World Championship … we sat there in the championship that afternoon and he’s like, ‘Mama, I want to be here one day, in the next couple of years, that’s my goal.’”
That’s exactly what Vargas did.
The world competition held on Dec. 1 through Dec. 4 brought out 256 of the world’s best throwers to face off against one another, including some of Vargas’ personal heroes and even friends.
“You kind of have to forget your friend for a while and kind of just focus on winning,” Vargas said. “It kind of hurts because it’s like you see a friend you want to actually just have fun with them but you have to actually like try and beat them.”
While Vargas didn’t make it to the main stage televised by ESPN, he made it to the top 12 in his first ever world championship appearance.
With one championship under his belt, Vargas recognizes there’s more work to do and it starts with practicing.
While making his way through the competitive throwing world and creating a name for himself, he’s hoping to change the way people view the sport.
“I want to grow with the sport, and I want to get better and be able to show people it can be fun — it can be both,” Vargas said. “I want to make it further at worlds, but … right now I want to practice more and show people that you can get better while practicing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.