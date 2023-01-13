During the Monday, Jan. 9 city council meeting, New Braunfels Housing Authority Executive Director Henry Alvarez gave an update on the organization.
The Housing Authority has two public housing programs at Laurel Plaza and Villa Serena; the two locations have a combined total of 170 family units. The average tenant rent is $264, with unit turnovers being 25 per year. According to Alvarez, the turnover rate has remained the same.
A total of 250 Housing Choice Vouchers, formerly known as Section 8, were given to families through project vouchers, project-based vouchers and Veterans Affairs Supported Housing.
Alvarez said that the program is given 292 total vouchers, but the voucher program has become budget-based; this means that the rise in the costs of living can affect the number of people they can help in the future.
“Last year we had significant inflationary pressures,” Alvarez said. “Our labor has gone up, our costs of doing business has gone up, our contract labor has gone up — all those things have gone up — [and] HUD hasn’t given us more money.”
Tenant rent and the HUD subsidy allows for a total budget of $1,036,598 with a capital fund of $420,000.
In reference to housing vouchers, the budget is $1.8 million per year, which is 101% of the budget; Alvarez is expected to get this number down to 98%-100% by the end of the year. Additionally, Alvarez said it is anticipated that up to 100 vouchers will be issued in the next six months.
Alvarez’s presentations also touched on the organization’s successful pest control, resident services and transportation services.
After the presentation, the council moved on to the approval of items on the agenda; council member Blakey was absent from the meeting, as well as the vote. The council members voted 6-0 to approve agenda items 2A through 2K.
These items included
— “Approval of a resolution ratifying two Memorandums of Understanding for FY2020 and FY2021, between Comal County and the City of New Braunfels regarding joint allocations of funding provided by the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program for these grant program years with local solicitation to fulfill administrative requirements.”
— Approval for a contract with KSA Engineers, Inc. for services that will help to lead to the construction of a new air traffic control tower.
— Approval of a resolution that supports the submission of a New Braunfels project to TxDOT.
— Approval to purchase from Sequel Data Systems Incorporated for installation and one year of technical support for a backup solution.
— Approval for a construction contract with D&D Contractors, Inc. and approval of the city manager to authorize changes in orders.
— Approval to buy a five-year-long subscription for the city’s virtual computing licenses.
— Approval to buy four heavy-duty trucks for city operations and to deem the replaced units as surplus.
— Approval to buy tire deflation systems for vehicle uplifting by the police department.
— Approval of the fourth quarter investigation report of the 2022 fiscal year of the City of New Braunfels.
— Approval of the final reading of the proposed ordinance to rezone nearly 22 acres from agricultural/predevelopment district to single-family and two-family district. This also includes a special use permit for the allowance of multiple single-family residences on a single lot.
Individual items for consideration included the approval of the Arts Commission’s recommendation to allow the city manager to enact contracts with various New Braunfels art organizations, along with designating grant awards from the hotel occupancy tax (HOT) to said organizations.
The second individual item is similar, with the Heritage commission wanting approval to designate grant awards from the HOT for heritage organizations and allowing the city manager to enact contracts with said organizations.
Both items were approved in a 6-0 vote.
