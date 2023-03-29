New Braunfels is kicking off Easter week with two egg-stravagant egg hunt events on Friday and Saturday.
The annual Aqua Egg Hunt will occur on March 31 at Das Rec.
Children will hunt for eggs in the Das Rec leisure pool and will be given goodie bags afterward; a small crafting opportunity will also be available at the event.
Swimming goggles and baskets for the underwater hunt should be brought to the event.
Those under 7 years old need to have their parents with them in the water at arm’s reach at all times.
Children aged 0 to 4 will participate from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Children aged 5 to 7 are set to hunt from 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
Children aged 8 to 10 will hit the pool from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Children aged 11 and above will participate from 7:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.
Tickets are $8 through early registration and $12 on the day of the event.
Additionally, the Flashlight Egg Hunt in Cypress Bend Park is being held on Saturday, April 1.
Children are invited to hunt eggs with flashlights; participants are recommended to bring their flashlight and egg basket.
There will also be treats and an opportunity to take a picture with a special guest.
The children will also be divided into groups by age for the event.
Children aged 2 to 3 will participate in the event during the 7:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. time slots.
Those ages 4 to 5 will participate in the event time slots at 7:45 p.m., 8:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.
The time slots for children ages 6 to 7 are 8:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.
Lastly, those 8 through 12 years old can participate during 8:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. time slots.
Tickets cost $8 and are only available through pre-registration.
Event details and tickets for both events can be found at https://www.nbtexas.org/calendar.aspx?CID=0&Keywords=&startDate=&enddate=& .
